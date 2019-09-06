Marcus Rashford: Social media makes racism too easy

0:51 Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford believes if social media users had to use their real identities then online racism would be easy solved Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford believes if social media users had to use their real identities then online racism would be easy solved

Marcus Rashford says social media platforms make racism 'easy' and urged them to do more to tackle the online issue.

The Manchester United and England forward has been one of a number of players abused in recent weeks, subjected to racist tweets moments after missing a penalty during United's 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace.

Rashford believes the solution to the problem is simple - ensuring users are only allowed one account per platform.

"For me, it's too easy to do whatever you like on the internet," Rashford said ahead of England's European Qualifier against Bulgaria.

"Any of us now could go on and create accounts and write what we want under anybody's posts and nobody would ever know.

"The solution is easy to figure out - if you had to show identification to create an account that means everybody can only have one account.

"For me, there's hundreds of thousands of people that use my name on social media and they can write what they like."

"But people are speaking out and people are listening so hopefully we can put it right."

In an attempt to clamp down on the issue, Twitter are proposing to monitor the accounts of 50 black footballers - something Rashford is critical of.

"That doesn't change anything, the number of accounts out there is ridiculous - a lot of them are not doing it from their own accounts, they are all dummy accounts," Rashford added.

"To be honest, if it continues people will just start to come off the platforms if it they end up doing more bad than good."

'We want to create BAME role models'

1:14

Earlier this week, Chris Powell was appointed as a coach in the England set-up and Southgate believes it's important to give opportunities to those from ethnic minorities.

On the appointment of the former Charlton, Huddersfield and Southend boss: "We're trying to be at the forefront of giving opportunities to coaches from minority ethnic groups and Chris is a good example of someone who's fully qualified, has good experience as a manager and obviously experience of international football - he has actually worked with some of the players in our squad when he was a club manager.

"So, I'm hoping it's going to be a brilliant insight for him into how we work. He'll be able to bring qualities we don't have within our coaching team.

"We hope to create role models that young people can aspire to. That they can see there is opportunity, that they can see that some of the barriers that they feel have been there, have been broken down. We think that's a very strong and important message."