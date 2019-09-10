Paul Pogba: Sergio Ramos says door is open at Real Madrid

Paul Pogba has played in all four of Manchester United's Premier League matches this season

Sergio Ramos has lauded Paul Pogba as "one of the great players" and is hopeful the Manchester United midfielder will join him at Real Madrid in the future.

Pogba and his agent, Mino Raiola, both said during the summer he wanted to leave Old Trafford for a new challenge, but United refused to sell the France international.

United turned down an offer from Real of £27.6m plus James Rodriguez for Pogba, who returned to the Premier League club from Juventus for £89m in 2016.

"I think Real Madrid always has the door open for good players such as him," Ramos told the Daily Express.

Madrid spent over £270m this summer - the biggest outlay by a European club - as head coach Zinedine Zidane brought in Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy among others.

Pogba has played all four of United's Premier League games this season and Real captain Ramos believes the 26-year-old would bring balance to any side.

"For me, Pogba is one of the great players," Ramos said.

Real Madrid have won one of their opening three La Liga games

"He is different and he has shown his value at Juventus and now Manchester United.

"I think he brings balance to a team. He has a great offensive influence and he has this amazing physique."