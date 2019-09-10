European Paper Talk: Zinedine Zidane wanted Paul Pogba before Eden Hazard at Real Madrid

With the international break beginning to wind down, attention once again returns to club football across Europe.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest gossip and news from across the continent.

France

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane prioritised the arrival of Paul Pogba from Manchester United ahead of the signing of Eden Hazard this summer. But Real were unwilling to meet United's £150m asking price. (France Football)

Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama was offered to Marseille but the French club, who are managed by former Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas, were not interested in the Kenya international. (France Football)

Italy

Tottenham have not given up hope of signing Paulo Dybala from Juventus and will make another approach for the Argentine in January. However, Spurs will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for his signature. (Tuttosport)

Inter Milan have told Manchester City to end their interest in Milan Skriniar as there is zero chance the centre-back will be sold in the January transfer window. (Tuttosport)

Jorginho plans to stay at Chelsea for at least another four years, according to his agent. "We have mid-to-long-term project with Chelsea," Joao Santos said. "There are five years left on his contract and let's say he'd like to stay for at least another four years." (Radio Kiss Kiss)

Former Manchester United forward Giuseppe Rossi hopes to find a new club having recovered from his fifth ACL injury in eight years. "I'm training every day, it's not easy to do it alone. I'm waiting for a call, I still have so much to give." (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Spain

Barcelona will make an offer for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz next summer. The La Liga champions are prepared to pay around £55m for the Spain international. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is confident Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek will arrive at the Bernabeu next summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Jorge Valdano says Neymar could have had a negative impact on Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo had he signed from Paris Saint-Germain. "I don't know if he would have been a good influence for Vinicius and Rodrygo," the former Real Madrid director general said. (El Transistor)

Germany

Talks between Borussia Dortmund and Mario Gotze over a new contract have stalled and the Germany international could leave next summer on a free. Inter are interested in the World Cup winner. (Welt)