Chris Hughton: Former Brighton boss says English football has missed generation of BAME coaches
Last Updated: 13/09/19 11:04am
Former Brighton manager Chris Hughton says English football has missed out on a "generation" of black, Asian and minority ethnic managers and coaches, partially caused by a lack of role models.
The former Newcastle, Birmingham and Norwich boss was sacked as manager of Brighton earlier this year.
He was praised by League Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan for being a "role model for young managers and coaches in the game."
The former left-back, who played for Tottenham, West Ham and Brentford from 1977-1993, insists not enough action is being taken to try and boost the numbers of BAME coaches and managers.
"I came through an era where the perception of black individuals within football was good centre forwards, good wingers, fast, strong, but not really captain or management material," he told CNN.
"The disappointing fact is that we haven't made that progress, we lost a generation of really influential black players which could have made very good managers."
As of the start of this season, Football League clubs now have to interview at least one black, Asian or ethnic minority candidate for a first-team manager's position.
Currently, there are just four BAME managers working in the Premier League and EFL; Nuno Espirito Santo at Wolves, Sabri Lamouchi at Nottingham Forest, Darren Moore at Doncaster and Keith Curle at Northampton.
Sol Campbell became the first managerial casualty of 2019/20 after he was dismissed as manager of Macclesfield after guiding them to League Two safety last term.
"I have spoken to numerous black and ethnic players over the years that wanted to manage," Hughton added.
"They have looked for that pathway, and they couldn't see those role models that in effect could show them a pathway."