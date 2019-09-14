Mark Sampson says racism allegation made against him is untrue

Mark Sampson took charge of his first game as temporary Stevenage manager in the home defeat to Carlisle

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson says he is innocent of claims of racism made against him, insisting the “allegation is untrue.”

The former England Women boss - named manager of Sky Bet League Two side Stevenage on a temporary basis on September 8 after Dinoi Maamria was dismissed - was accused of using racially discriminatory language towards a coach who lost his job at the club.

The FA is now investigating the complaint, something Sampson says he is happy to co-operate with, although Stevenage have already looked into the matter and dismissed the claim.

Speaking after the Hertfordshire club lost 3-2 at home to Carlisle in his first game in charge, Sampson thanked the club for their support.

"Ever since I first walked in the door I have been made to feel welcome, through good times and bad," he said.

"I feel very confident there are good times to come for this club.

"I am fully aware there has been an allegation made and I have contributed already to a club investigation and I intend to contribute fully to an FA investigation.

0:02 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two game between Stevenage and Carlisle Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two game between Stevenage and Carlisle

"The allegation is untrue. There are four independent witnesses who confirm that is the case.

"I am very hopeful everything will be investigated fully and that due process will be followed.

"The outcome will hopefully be that this is concluded and the football club can move on and start working on the most important thing, which is the players, the supporters and what goes on on the field."

Sampson led the Lionesses to third place at the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada but he was later dismissed by the FA after he was alleged to have had a relationship with a player during his time as coach of Bristol Academy.

That followed earlier accusations of discrimination and bullying made against Sampson by striker Eniola Aluko while he was with England Women, which were investigated by the FA, who subsequently cleared him of any wrongdoing.