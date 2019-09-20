Hibernian boss Paul Heckingbottom says he expects to beat Hearts in derby

0:14 Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom says he expects his side to claim their second win of the league campaign against Hearts on Sunday Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom says he expects his side to claim their second win of the league campaign against Hearts on Sunday

Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbotton says he expects his side to beat rivals Hearts in the Edinburgh derby this weekend.

Both sides go into the game in poor form - with Hearts rooted to the bottom of the league table and without a win in their opening five fixtures.

Hibernian haven't won in the league since the opening day of the season but Heckingbottom has said his players are aware of the pressure on their shoulders and what is required to win the game.

Heckingbottom said: "I expect us to win, I want us to win. I expect us to go out there and be positive. I expect us to compete for the 90 minutes which we're going to have to do."

The Hibs boss also insisted that there has been no talk regarding his future prior to the game and that the focus is solely on his players and the result needed at the weekend.

"Sunday's a perfect example of - they're not going to be able to hear me from the sideline. They've got to be willing to encourage each other, demand from each other," Heckingbottom added.

"We've been practising it a bit in training - putting bigger expectations on the players.

"You've always got to be striving and trying to get better regardless of what your results are right at that moment."