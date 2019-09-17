Hearts manager Craig Levein says he can turn things around ahead of Hibernian clash

Craig Levein's Hearts side are winless and bottom of the Scottish Premiership

Hearts manager Craig Levein has insisted he can turn things around ahead of Sunday's game against arch-rivals Hibernian.

Former Scotland manager Levein, 54, heads to Easter Road for the Edinburgh derby at the weekend with his side winless and bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

However, he believes he can reverse their downward slide and take the side up the table.

"If I don't think there's light at the end of the tunnel or if I don't think I'm capable of turning things around, then I understand that. At this moment that's not how I feel.

"I speak to [Hearts chairwoman] Ann Budge nearly every day. I understand where we are, I don't think Ann needs to explain to me our situation.

"The important thing is that I don't get over-excited and lose my composure.

"Previous games brought a different pressure to the enormity of this match, but we have to cope with this pressure."