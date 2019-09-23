Live on Sky: Portsmouth vs Southampton

Southampton travel to arch rivals Portsmouth in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.

The old enemies go head to head for the first time in seven years live on Sky Sports Football this Tuesday, with the clubs two divisions apart - but as everyone knows in a local derby, form can often go out the window.

Team news

Portsmouth will be without striker Ellis Harrison because of suspension. He was sent off after collecting two yellow cards in the 1-0 defeat at Wycombe on Saturday, so must serve a one-match ban.

Oli Hawkins could feature having made his first start of the season in central defence, while James Bolton has shaken off groin and ankle injuries so should also be involved again.

Lee Brown (Achilles) and Jack Whatmough (knee) continue their recovery, along with Marcus Harness (thigh) and Bryn Morris (groin).

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has vowed to send out the "best possible team" at Fratton Park. However, Moussa Djenepo remains unavailable as he continues to recover from a muscle issue.

Nathan Redmond has just returned from an ankle problem, so could be on the bench having started the 3-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth on Friday night.

Ryan Bertrand, Stuart Armstrong and Danny Ings are all options should Hasenhuttl look to freshen up the XI.

The managers

Kenny Jackett: "It's obviously going to be fierce and we have to make sure that we play the game and not the occasion but enjoy it as well because they're the types of derbies you want to play in. for us, it's a great chance and an opportunity to kick-start our season if we can.

"Of course we can [beat Southampton], you can get things right on the day and particularly with it being a home game, I do think that really helps us."

Ralph Hasenhuttl: "I saw the media was saying about the history of this game and the rivalry. I know everything. I can say that all of us, every member of this club and this team, is looking forward to this game. We have a big chance to write the history in our way. We can win there.

"It's a cup game and cup games are always a special atmosphere and a special moment for every player, and this atmosphere is important for every cup competition.

"Look at the winners in recent years - they had tight games in the first round and maybe penalties. I expect a tight game against an opponent who will give everything. We will do the same."

How to watch

Tuesday's other fixtures (Kick-off 7.45pm)

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Colchester vs Tottenham

Crawley vs Stoke

Luton vs Leicester

Preston vs Manchester City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Everton

Watford vs Swansea

Rob Holding is closing in on an Arsenal return

Arsenal defender Rob Holding is in contention for his first appearance since December when the Gunners face Nottingham Forest in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has been missing since suffering a severe knee injury against Manchester United last December but is back in the fold and could start the game.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is suspended after his sending-off in Sunday's win over Aston Villa, while Alexandre Lacazette remains out with an ankle problem but Hector Bellerin (knee), Konstantinos Mavropanos and Kieran Tierney (both groin) could all play some part after returning to training.

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is also expected to make wholesale changes for the Reds' first ever visit to the Emirates Stadium.

Aro Muric could return in goal while the likes of Tobias Figueiredo, Alfa Semedo, John Bostock, Brennan Johnson, Albert Adomah and Sammy Ameobi are in line for recalls.

Lamouchi hopes to have on-loan Wolves striker Rafa Mir back from a leg injury this week but he is more likely to be involved at Stoke - while former Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson, who moved to the City Ground in the summer, will not make a swift return to north London due to an ankle injury.

Sabri Lamouchi is expected to make changes to his squad

Colchester vs Tottenham

Colchester manager John McGreal could again name an unchanged side for the Carabao Cup third-round tie against Premier League Tottenham.

The U's, who knocked out Crystal Palace on penalties in the last round, beat Leyton Orient on Saturday with the same starting XI making it successive League Two victories.

Leading scorer Luke Norris is pressing for a recall, the four-goal forward having to make do with a late substitute appearance against Orient along with midfielder Tom Lapslie. Callum Harriott (quad) and Harry Pell (Achilles) continue their recovery.

Dele Alli could return for Spurs in midweek

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino will utilise his squad for the trip to Essex, which starts a run of seven matches in the space of 21 days.

Teenage forward Troy Parrott, 17, could be handed a debut. Dele Alli and Davinson Sanchez were left out at Leicester on Saturday, so should be drafted back into the squad.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, though, is set to be absent again following the birth of his third child. Giovani Lo Celso (hip) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) both continue their recovery.