Hartlepool manager Craig Hignett charged by FA over behaviour towards match official

Craig Hignett has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3

The FA has charged Hartlepool manager Craig Hignett over his behaviour towards a match official, which may have been threatening and implied bias.

The FA has also written to Hartlepool and Dover to seek their observations following reports of discrimination and further incidents during Saturday's National League match.

"The Football Association has written to both Hartlepool United FC and Dover Athletic FC to seek their observations following reports of discrimination and further incidents during the clubs' fixture in the National League Premier on Saturday 21 September 2019," an FA statement said.

"In addition, the Hartlepool United manager, Craig Hignett, has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3. It is alleged that his language towards a match official in the 81st minute of the fixture was abusive and/or insulting and/or implied bias. It is further alleged that, following his dismissal from the technical area, his language towards a match official was improper and/or threatening. He has until Thursday 26 September 2019 to provide a response."

Hartlepool United condemned the alleged incident at Victoria Park during Saturday's National League clash with Dover Athletic

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a racially-aggravated public order offence during the game, Cleveland Police announced on Monday.

He has been released under investigation, while inquiries continue over an incident at Victoria Park during which players were allegedly racially abused.

A 60-year-old man was reported for summons after he allegedly encroached the pitch during the game.

The first half of Pools' 2-0 National League defeat by Dover at Victoria Park on Saturday was delayed by 11 minutes as a result of an exchange between players - including the home team's Gus Mafuta - and spectators after Inih Effiong had opened the scoring with a 37th-minute penalty.

A police statement said: "Cleveland Police continues to work with managers and players from both clubs as our inquiries continue and officers expect to identify more people in relation to the alleged racist incidents and disorder.

"We would reiterate that racist behaviour and other disorder at football matches is completely unacceptable and we work with football clubs across the UK, as well as the wider community, on this issue.

"The force will use all available tools including football banning orders to deal robustly with the small minority who persist in taking part in deal with the minority who take part in this behaviour."

Dover boss Andy Hessenthaler revealed after the game that he was ready to take his team off the pitch and that opposite number Hignett was in agreement, although both sets of players wanted to carry on.

Hignett later told Pools TV: "That's got no place here, we certainly don't condone it.

"Racism not only has no part in football, but it has no part in life, so if that's the case, then those people must be dealt with and dealt with severely because that's not us as a football club.

"We are a very inclusive club, but if there are mindless individuals, then they will be dealt with in the strongest possible terms."

Hignett was sent to the stands during a game which also saw Pools lose Ryan Donaldson and Nicky Featherstone to red cards, but chief executive Mark Maguire insisted frustration at events on the pitch was no excuse for the reaction off it.

Maguire, who revealed he had spoken to the victims of the abuse and assured them that the strongest possible action would be taken against the perpetrators, said: "I can honestly say that I have never witnessed a game of football like that but it is important that we separate our reaction to the game, and the officials, to the events following Dover's first goal.

"Whatever the rights and wrongs of the decision or the aftermath to the penalty which was scored, Hartlepool United utterly condemn racist behaviour of any description.

"We are proudly inclusive as a club and we know that the vast majority of Pools fans will join us in standing up against words and actions which have no place in football or society."