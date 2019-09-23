Gianni Infantino says racism must be driven out of football and society

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says words are not enough and football needs to take the fight to racism.

Infantino was on stage at the Best FIFA awards and took the opportunity to speak out against racial abuse - which has scarred the sport in recent months.

The latest example came when a Serie A match between Atalanta and Fiorentina at the weekend had to be briefly suspended in the first half due to chants aimed at Fiorentina full-back Dalbert Henrique.

Infantino said on Monday night: "I know that tonight is a night to celebrate but there is one thing I would like to say.

"I want to say this here, in Italy, in my country,

"Yesterday again we have witnessed in the Italian championship an episode of racism

"This is not acceptable any more - we have to say this, we have to say no to racism in whatever form.

"No to racism in football, no to racism in society

"But we don't have just to say it we have to fight against it, we have to kick racism out once and for all - in Italy and in the rest of the world, out of football and out of society."

Raheem Sterling's anti-racism stance has impressed USA star Megan Rapinoe

USA World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe was named best women's player - and said that one of the things that had inspired her most was when Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling spoke out against racism.

She said: "Some of the stories that have inspired me most this year - Raheem Sterling and (Napoli defender Kalidou) Koulibaly, their incredible performances on the field, but also the way that they have taken on the disgusting racism that they have to face, this year but probably for their whole lives."