Chelsea's Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori to receive England call-ups

Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori's fine starts to the season with Chelsea will see them called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad when it is announced this afternoon, Sky Sports News understands.

It caps an eye-catching start to the season for Abraham - he scored his first Champions League goal on Wednesday on his 22nd birthday and sits just behind Sergio Aguero in the Premier League scoring charts with seven goals in as many games.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Tomori is set to step up from the U21s into England's senior squad for the first time when it is announced at 2pm.

The defender has established himself as Frank Lampard's first-choice centre-back, and Southgate and assistant Steve Holland - a former Chelsea coach - have been impressed by the maturity of his performances at the top level.

Both Southgate and Holland see Tomori as a possible long-term solution to England's problems in central defence, where there are a number of candidates, but no obvious first-choice partner for Harry Maguire.

Tomori has become Chelsea's first-choice centre-back under Frank Lampard

Tomori has played youth football for England and Canada - the country of his birth - but he is also eligible for Nigeria via his parents.

It is thought that Tomori prefers the chance to represent England, and if he wins a senior England cap in the upcoming European Qualifiers against Czech Republic or Bulgaria, that would put the question marks over his international future to bed.

Abraham scored his eighth goal of the season against Lille in the Champions League

Abraham is also eligible to represent Nigeria and following the 2-1 win over Lille in the Champions League, he said he had not yet decided which nation he would rather play for.

Abraham and Tomori will join up with Chelsea team-mates Mason Mount - who made his England debut in the win over Bulgaria at Wembley last month - and Ross Barkley.

'Nobody playing better than Abraham'

Abraham last made the England squad in 2017 but Danny Higginbotham believes his performances this season now put him firmly in the frame.

"There was pressure on him at the start of the season," he told Sky Sports News. "But he's grabbed his opportunities. He's been magnificent.

"He scores all types of goals and has a wonderful understanding with Mason Mount."

On whether Abraham will be awestruck by his call-up, Higginbotham said: "No, I don't think he will be. He'll be going there full of confidence. He's there on merit, there's no player in better form at the moment from a forward's perspective.

"Harry Kane is the main man, but he will be among the players below him.

"England don't have that type of player. He can hold the ball up but he's also quick. He can be the complete package."

Higginbotham was also full of praise for Fikayo Tomori. He said: "His rise has been nothing short of outstanding. He went to Derby last season on loan and won player of the season.

"Then got his opportunity with Chelsea and he has just taken to it. It's been easy for him."