Wales to assess Aaron Ramsey ahead of Slovakia qualifier

Aaron Ramsey felt a 'twinge' as he warmed up for Juventus at half-time on Sunday

Wales will check on Aaron Ramsey's fitness when the Juventus midfielder joins up with Ryan Giggs' squad ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said substitute Ramsey was withdrawn from warming up during half-time of Sunday's 2-1 Serie A win at Inter Milan.

Sarri said Ramsey felt "a twinge" and was not risked in the second half - and Wales will check on the 28-year-old when he arrives in camp on Monday afternoon.

Gareth Bale celebrates with Eden Hazard after the latter's goal during Real Madrid's win over Granada

Manchester United winger Daniel James and Bournemouth forward Harry Wilson also missed Wales' first pre-Slovakia training session as they were involved in Premier League action on Sunday, while Derby striker Tom Lawrence sat out the session after reporting a dead leg.

But Real Madrid star Gareth Bale was among those training, despite his club manager Zinedine Zidane saying he had picked up a knock in Saturday's 4-2 La Liga win against Granada.

Wales play Slovakia in Group E of Euro 2020 qualifying in Trnava on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.