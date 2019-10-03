Ryan Giggs says it was difficult decision to name Tom Lawrence in Wales squad

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has admitted it was a difficult decision to include Tom Lawrence in his 26-man squad to face Slovakia and Croatia later this month.

Lawrence was charged with drink-driving after being involved in a car crash following a team night out with Derby County last month.

The 25-year-old is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on October 15, alongside club team-mate Mason Bennett, who has also been charged with drink-driving.

"It was a case of speaking to everyone involved," said Giggs. "We've been liaising with Derby and I spoke with Philip Cocu to see what their stance was. It wasn't an easy decision.

"But from a football point of view, he played last night with Derby and I wanted him involved in the squad. He's an important player for us."

Wales face Slovakia in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Trnava on October 10 before World Cup finalists Croatia visit the Cardiff City Stadium on October 13 - just two days before Lawrence is due to appear in court.

"It's not going to be easy because he may be thinking about that," said Giggs. "I'll see how he is during the week, see how he trains and make a decision whether to start with him or not in any of the games."

Ashley Williams signed for Bristol City in August

Central defender Ashley Williams returns to the squad after being left out for last month's wins over Azerbaijan and Belarus. Williams was without a club at the time after being released by Everton but has since joined Championship side Bristol City.

"If Ash plays then he's the captain," confirmed Giggs. "It's good to have him back. He hadn't had a club so that was the reason I left him out, but now he's back playing well and playing regularly so he's back in."

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey also comes back into the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury, while Gareth Bale and Daniel James have also been included.

Wales are currently fourth in their qualification group, having taken six points from their opening four games.

Wales squad to face Slovakia and Croatia:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies

Defenders: Chris Gunter, Ashley Williams, Ben Davies, Neil Taylor, Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Tom Lockyer, Joe Rodon

Midfielders: Ethan Ampadu, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Joe Morell, Will Vaulks, Matt Smith, Harry Wilson, Jonny Williams

Forwards: Sam Vokes, Tyler Roberts, Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo, Kieffer Moore, Gareth Bale, Daniel James