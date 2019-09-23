Wales' European Qualifier vs Slovakia to be played behind closed doors

Ryan Giggs' side are due to face Slovakia in Trnava on October 10

Wales' European Qualifier in Slovakia next month is set to be played behind closed doors after UEFA punished the Slovak Football Association for the racist behaviour of fans.

Ryan Giggs' side are due to face Slovakia in Trnava on October 10, when more than 2,000 Welsh fans were expected to be in attendance.

A UEFA statement said: "The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has decided: to order the Slovak Football Association to play its next UEFA competition match as host association behind closed doors, for the racist behaviour of its supporters; to fine the Slovak Football Association with 20,000 euros (£17,700)."

The sanctions have been imposed as a result of racist chants during Slovakia's 2-1 qualifying victory over Hungary in Budapest on September 9.

Hungary have also been ordered to play their next competitive home game - against Azerbaijan on October 13 - behind closed doors over similar chants.

The Hungarian Football Federation has been fined a total of 67,125 euros (£59,380) for that offence, the throwing of objects and the use of fireworks by spectators, as well as the behaviour of its players.