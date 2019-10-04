Bournemouth's Chris Mepham withdraws from Wales squad

Chris Mepham has withdrawn from the Wales squad due to injury

Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham has withdrawn from the Wales squad for the European Qualifiers against Slovakia and Croatia due to injury.

Mepham has been replaced in the squad by uncapped MK Dons defender Regan Poole, with the 21-year-old now unavailable for his club's Sky Bet League One clash with Bristol Rovers as a result.

Mepham has played in three matches for Wales in their Euro 2020 qualification campaign and started in their win over Azerbaijan in September.

Uncapped Regan Poole of MK Dons has been called up by Wales manager Ryan Giggs

Captain Ashley Williams could replace Mepham after his recall to the squad after being left out for last month's qualifiers.

Williams was without a club at the time after being released by Everton but has since joined Championship side Bristol City.

Slovakia vs Wales Live on

Wales vs Croatia Live on

Wales face Slovakia in Trnava on October 10, before hosting Croatia in Cardiff three days later - both live on Sky Sports.

Ryan Giggs' side are currently fourth in their qualification group, having taken six points from their opening four games.