Man Utd make Massimiliano Allegri first choice to replace Ole Gunnar Solskaer - Euro papers

Massimiliano Allegri is first-choice to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Italy

Manchester United have made Massimiliano Allegri their first-choice to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should the Norwegian be sacked. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter Milan and AC Milan are both interested in Gareth Bale and could make an offer for the Real Madrid winger next summer. (CalcioMercato)

AC Milan will hold talks with Stefano Pioli today ahead of the Italian coach replacing Marco Giampaolo at San Siro. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Italy boss Roberto Mancini could attempt to call-up Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli after it emerged the Brazil-born striker has an Italian passport. "Martinelli... it's not easy to apply to play for Italy," Mancini said. "So we need to wait for players with two passports." (Various)

Former Chelsea target Elseid Hysaj, who has lost his place in the Napoli side to Giovanni Di Lorenzo, will leave the Serie A club when his contract expires next summer. "We won't renew," the full-back's agent Mario Giuffredi said. "Both us and Napoli are aware of that." (Radio Punto Nuovo)

Spain

Mauricio Pochettino has rubbished reports he has fallen out with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy after Spurs' poor start to the season. "People say the relationship [with Levy] has worsened, but that is simply not the case," the Spurs manager said. (AS)

Gareth Bale is determined to quit Real Madrid next summer as he feels mistreated by Zinedine Zidane. The Welsh star has started every La Liga game this season but was left out of Los Blancos' squad to face Club Brugge in the Champions League. (AS)

Eden Hazard celebrates with Gareth Bale after scoring for Real Madrid against Granada

Real Madrid star Isco may attempt to force a move away from the Bernabeu in January. The midfielder has played just 104 minutes this season and is worried about his lack of playing time ahead of next summer's European Championships where he hopes to be involved with Spain. (El Chiringuito)

Karim Benzema is set to sign a new contract with Real Madrid which will keep him at the Bernabeu until 2022. The 31-year-old striker has made a strong start to the season, scoring six goals in nine matches. (El Chiringuito)

France

Arsene Wenger is on the list of names drawn up by Lyon to replace Sylvinho, who was sacked by the French club yesterday. The former Arsenal boss is being considered alongside Laurent Blanc. (Le Parisien)

Paris Saint-Germain want to reward Marco Verratti's impressive start to the campaign with a new long-term contract. The Italian's current deal expires in the summer of 2021 and PSG want to avoid him entering the final 18 months of the agreement. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes accepts Kai Havertz will leave the Bundesliga club in the near future. "He is part of the elite of European football and it's clear he has a new challenge in mind for the future. But when he leaves, it will not be a small fee." (Sport1)