Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi and Wigan defender Chey Dunkley win Sky Bet Championship September awards

Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for September.

Lamouchi has made Forest hard to beat and added two more clean sheets during the month, which set the foundations for 1-0 wins over Swansea and Barnsley.

The resilience he has instilled was shown in the 3-2 win at Stoke, adding up to a perfect nine points from nine.

Lamouchi said: "I am very proud and happy because what we have done in September was just amazing. Thank you to the club, to the fans for your support and of course the staff, but the players because they make the difference and they did a great job.

"We had three games in September but in the last six games we took 16 points, this is not nothing; it is amazing. Now we need to keep going and keep working to keep this rhythm. We know it is very difficult but we have given the players a lot of rest as they deserved it, but now we will start again and focus on Wigan, Hull, Reading, Luton and then the most important game for the fans against Derby.

"It is a good moment and we will enjoy it but we know the trip is long and tough. We know that we will face some bad moments but we have to keep working. We will enjoy now because what is done is done, and now we will focus on the future and that is Wigan away."

Wigan Athletic defender Chey Dunkley has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for September.

In a goal-shy team, Dunkley's three goals in as many games proved just as important as his commanding presence in defence.

Against Charlton, they showcased his talent, too, with a well-timed volley and a towering header.

Dunkley said: "I'm really proud to win the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for September. It was an OK month for the team in terms of results and on a personal level getting the three goals was nice.

"I have been working hard on that aspect of my game [scoring goals from set-pieces] with our first-team coach Anthony Barry, so it is pleasing to start reaping the rewards."

Sky Bet League One

Manager: Joey Barton, Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has been named the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for September.

It was a free-scoring month for Fleetwood, with their 10 points from four unbeaten games matched by 10 goals, three in each of the away games at Southend and Shrewsbury. Barton has bedded in his summer recruits impressively.

Barton said: "It's really nice that we get outside recognition for the work that we have done. The players have been tremendous this season, and this award is for all our staff who work hard every day across all our departments.

"I think the award is a big vindication for all of the work that everybody has done and I collect this for everybody at the football club.

"There is a lot of trust in the environment, and everybody feels that they have a role to play, from the kitchen staff, to the people who do the grass, to the laundry room, everything."

Player: Jonson Clarke-Harris, Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has been named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for September.

It was not just his five goals in five games, including a spectacular overhead kick against Accrington, which stood out, but the fact that every one of his efforts was either an equaliser or the goal which gave Rovers a lead.

Clarke-Harris said: "I'm delighted to win this award on the back of what was a good month for both the team and myself. Throughout September, the lads really clicked on the pitch and we are now striving to carry this good momentum forward.

"The goal against Accrington was probably my personal highlight. I couldn't really remember how I ended up attempting the bicycle kick, but it just sort of happened and the next thing I knew the ball was in the back of the net! It's been a positive month and now we look to build on that across the upcoming games."

Sky Bet League Two

Manager: Michael Duff, Cheltenham

Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff has been named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for September.

The foundations Duff laid last season have been built on spectacularly so far this campaign. Traditionally strong at home, it was the Robins' 2-0 victories at Salford and Plymouth which demonstrated his tactical nous, making 13 points from five games.

Duff said: "The staff are only a reflection of what the players do. It's obviously a nice award but it's more for the whole club really because the board, the staff, the supporters, the players - and I've always said it - if the team on the pitch are doing well and winning, we all win.

"It is a nice award to win but I think it is more a sign of recognition that other people outside of Cheltenham are starting to recognise the work that has been going on for a long time."

Player: James Clarke, Walsall

Walsall defender James Clarke has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for September.

Central defenders are not supposed to score goals like his acrobatic late bicycle-kick winner against Scunthorpe or his 30-yard thunderbolt at Crawley. Clarke's presence was also vital at the back as Walsall kept four clean sheets in five games.

Clarke said: "I'm delighted to win the award. It's the first time I've won something like this in my career and winning it means a lot.

"To pick up three wins and three clean sheets was a fantastic effort from the team and to add a couple of goals into that as well was the cherry on top of it all."