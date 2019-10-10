League One Team of the 2019/20 Season so far

With WhoScored.com this season launching full statistical coverage of EFL League One and Two, player performance ratings across all of England's top four divisions are now available.



We asked their data analysts to run through their team of the season so far using their unique statistical ratings and the reasons behind each player's inclusion...

Goalkeeper: Daniel Iversen (Rotherham) - 6.94

Only Ipswich (5) have conceded fewer goals than Rotherham (9) in League One this season and while the Millers are middling in mid-table, Iversen has been solid between the sticks. The Dane is making 2.2 saves per 90 to help return a WhoScored.com rating of 6.94 so far this term.

Right-back: Kane Vincent-Young (Ipswich) - 7.62

Ipswich have made it their mission to make an immediate return to the Championship and the league leaders have three players in the League One team of the season so far with Vincent-Young impressing from right-back. The 23-year-old has returned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.62 from his seven outings, with 3.1 successful dribbles per game more than any other League One player.

Centre-back: Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich) - 7.64

Three of the four defenders in the best XI in England's third tier so far ply their trade for the Tractor Boys. Having shipped only five times, that's hardly a surprise. Youngster Woolfenden has made a regular starting spot his own in Paul Lambert's side and his WhoScored.com rating (7.64) reflects his excellent showings at the heart of the defence. The 20-year-old ranks among the top 10 players for both tackles (2.8) and interceptions per game (2.3) in League One to reinforce what has been a fine season to date.

Centre-back: Luke Chambers (Ipswich) - 7.48

Partners in defence at a club level, Chambers features alongside Woolfenden in this XI. The experienced centre-back has garnered a WhoScored.com rating of 7.48 for Ipswich from his nine outings and it's his dominance in the air that highlights why with the 34-year-old's 6.1 headed battles won per game ranking among the top 10 players in the league.

Left-back: Joe Jacobson (Wycombe) - 7.58

Jacobson shot to Twitter fame with a spectacular hat-trick in Wycombe's 3-1 win over Lincoln last month, earning a WhoScored.com 10 rating in the process. It contributed to a season average of 7.58 as the Welshman adds another attacking threat for the Chairboys as his 2.6 key passes per game, that second in League One this season, notes.

Right midfield: James Henry (Oxford) - 7.17

Ipswich aren't the only side with three players in the League One best XI with Oxford's James Henry the first of three U's representatives. The 30-year-old has five goals and two assists to his name, as he continues to churn out solid display after solid display for Karl Robinson's side and it's reflected in Henry's WhoScored.com rating (7.17).

Central midfield: Cameron Brannagan (Oxford) - 7.35

Brannagan's ball retention qualities are a key reason for Oxford's play-off push, with the midfielder ranking among the top 10 players for both passes per game (57.4) and pass success rate (85.6 per cent) to reinforce a statistically calculated WhoScored.com strength of 'passing'. Additionally, the 23-year-old has scored four goals and registered two assists and he boasts a WhoScored.com rating of 7.35 as a result

Central midfield: Marcus Maddison (Peterborough) - 7.67

Only Liam Feeney (8) has created more clear-cut goalscoring opportunities than Maddison (seven) in League One this season, while the Peterborough star's 23 key passes is the fourth best in the division. The 26-year-old's six assists is the second-best return and it's helped land a WhoScored.com rating of 7.67.

Left midfield: Tarique Fosu-Henry (Oxford) - 7.28

Rounding off both the midfield and the Oxford contingent is 23-year-old Fosu-Henry. As one of five players to have earned a perfect 10 in a League One match this season, it's pushed the winger's average WhoScored.com rating to 7.28 for the season. Having completed more dribbles (25) than any other player, Fosu-Henry is good value for his inclusion.

Striker: Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) - 7.49

Only two players have scored more goals than Clarke-Harris (nine) in League One this season, who is spearheading the Pirates' charge for promotion. The 25-year-old's 6.5 aerial duels won per game is the second best of all strikers in League One and is fouled more times per game (3.8) than any other player to help gain a WhoScored.com rating of 7.49.

Striker: Ivan Toney (Peterborough) - 7.82

With a WhoScored.com rating of 7.82, Toney is the best rated player in League One this season. No player has scored more goals than the 23-year-old (9), while only Adebayo Akinfenwa (4) has won more WhoScored.com man of the match awards than Toney (3). The Peterborough forward isn't afraid of chancing his luck where possible with an average of four shots per game the highest in League One, while it is only a matter of time before he notches his first assist as the young forward chips in with 1.8 key passes per match.