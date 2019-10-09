Wolves’ Europa League fixture at Slovan Bratislava to be played behind closed doors

Wolves’ Europa League fixture away at SK Slovan Bratislava on October 24 is set to be played behind closed doors.

The move comes after UEFA rejected the Slovak side's appeal against the sanction which was handed down after their fans unfurled a banner and sang chants that were deemed to be racist by UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body during their playoff first-leg win over PAOK in August.

It means that Wolves supporters will not be able to attend the game in Slovakia.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said: "Whilst we fully respect UEFA's obligation to punish unacceptable behaviour by opposition supporters, we are deeply disappointed that this decision will ultimately affect our own fans and their ability to support the team.

"We have understandably explored all avenues to find a way in which to remedy this situation, but unfortunately we have been advised that there is no way around this decision."

Nuno Espirito Santo celebrates at full time after Wolves beat Besiktas

Bratislava are currently top of Group K with four points after two matches while Wolves are a point behind in third.

"The next UEFA competition home match to be played behind closed doors will be the Europa League group stage match between Slovan Bratislava and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC on October 24," European football's governing body said in a statement.

Bratislava were fined €50,000 (£44,954) for the racist behaviour of their supporters and an additional €41,750 (£37,536) for "blocking of stairways, throwing of objects, invasion of the field of play and insufficient organisation".