Other matches

Sun 6th October

Premier League

  • Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • 2:00pm Sunday 6th October
  • Etihad Stadium  

Man City 0

Wolves 0

Latest Premier League odds HOME 1/7 DRAW 8/1 AWAY 14/1 +143 MORE

Live

Man City vs Wolves LIVE!

Manchester City host Wolves in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium. Kick-off is at 2pm.

©2019 Sky UK