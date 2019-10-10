Gareth Ainsworth and Paul Cook on Sunderland manager shortlist

Gareth Ainsworth is a candidate to fill the vacant managerial role at Sunderland

Gareth Ainsworth and Paul Cook are on Sunderland's shortlist to replace Jack Ross as manager, Sky Sports News understands.

Sunderland sacked Ross on Tuesday after less than 18 months in charge at the League One club, with them currently sitting sixth in the table.

Wigan boss Cook is the latest to be linked with the vacant role and the sixth manager the Black Cats have requested permission to speak to.

Ainsworth has guided Wycombe Wanderers to second place in League One this season after gaining promotion in the 2017/18 campaign.

The 46-year-old is in his eighth season as Wycombe manager and has been in charge of almost 400 matches in what is his only permanent managerial role to date.

Aside from that list, Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald revealed Daniel Stendel is another manager they will consider, after the German left Championship side Barnsley on Tuesday.

Former striker Kevin Phillips is also understood to be keen on the vacancy, however Gary Rowett is not interested in speaking to Sunderland about the role.

Sunderland's next game comes away at Ainsworth's Wycombe on October 19, following the international break..

On Thursday afternoon, Ross released a statement revealing his pride at his team's "overall progressive record".

"It has been an honour to have the responsibility and privilege of managing Sunderland AFC for the past eighteen months, and it is with regret that I leave my position there," he said.

"I leave with my head held high in respect to the depth of commitment and hard work my staff and I applied to the job.

"To the supporters of the club I offer my thanks for their welcome 18 months ago and their support since. I hope that the future brings a deserved reward for their passionate and loyal backing.

"Finally, I reflect upon two Wembley finals, one league defeat at the Stadium of Light, victories over Premier League opposition and an overall progressive record and take satisfaction from them.

"Furthermore, I believe that we rebuilt a spirit within the Academy of Light under the most challenging circumstances at times. Thank you to Sunderland AFC and good luck."