Gary Rowett on Millwall shortlist but is not interested in talking to Sunderland
Tim Cahill also under consideration for vacant Millwall job, according to Sky sources
Last Updated: 09/10/19 7:43pm
Gary Rowett is on Millwall’s shortlist to take over as manager but he is not interested in talking to Sunderland about their vacancy, Sky Sports News understands.
The former Stoke, Derby and Birmingham boss is said to be highly rated by Millwall's board, as they look for a replacement for Neil Harris who stepped down earlier this week.
We have been told former Millwall and Everton player Tim Cahill is also under consideration for the job at The Den.
While it is understood that Rowett admires Sunderland as a club, he is not interested in managing in League One.
Jack Ross was sacked by Sunderland after less than 18 months in charge of the League One club on Tuesday.
Millwall are keen to appoint a permanent replacement before their next game against Brentford on October 19.
The Lions began life after Harris with a 2-1 win over 10-man Leeds on Saturday.