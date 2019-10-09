Gary Rowett on Millwall shortlist but is not interested in talking to Sunderland

Gary Rowett is on Millwall’s shortlist to take over as manager

Gary Rowett is on Millwall’s shortlist to take over as manager but he is not interested in talking to Sunderland about their vacancy, Sky Sports News understands.

The former Stoke, Derby and Birmingham boss is said to be highly rated by Millwall's board, as they look for a replacement for Neil Harris who stepped down earlier this week.

We have been told former Millwall and Everton player Tim Cahill is also under consideration for the job at The Den.

2:01 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Leeds Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Leeds

While it is understood that Rowett admires Sunderland as a club, he is not interested in managing in League One.

Jack Ross was sacked by Sunderland after less than 18 months in charge of the League One club on Tuesday.

2:16 Keith Downie reacts to Sunderland's decision to sack manager Jack Ross as the club try to battle their way out of Sky Bet League One Keith Downie reacts to Sunderland's decision to sack manager Jack Ross as the club try to battle their way out of Sky Bet League One

Millwall are keen to appoint a permanent replacement before their next game against Brentford on October 19.

The Lions began life after Harris with a 2-1 win over 10-man Leeds on Saturday.