Ex-Millwall manager Neil Harris says it was the 'right time' to leave The Den

Neil Harris became Millwall's all-time leading goalscorer as a player, finishing with 125 goals in two separate spells with the club

Former Millwall manager Neil Harris says it was "the right decision at the right time" to step down for both himself and the club.

Harris ended a successful four-and-a-half stint in charge, during which he won promotion to the Championship in 2017 and reached the FA Cup quarter-finals twice, on Thursday - a day after a 1-1 draw against Luton left them 18th in the table.

The club's all-time leading goalscorer, who has spent 17 seasons as a player, coach and manager, believes he has left Millwall in a "very healthy position" both on and off the field.

"It is not a decision that was made with haste. However, I believe it to be the right decision at the right time, not only for the club, but for me and my family also," Harris said in a statement.



"I truly believe that I leave the club in a very healthy position in terms of infrastructure, staffing and playing squad which gives a new manager a platform to continue the club's development."

Assistant David Livermore also left his position on Thursday and Harris, who was the longest serving permanent manager in the Championship, praised the coaching staff and players he has worked alongside during his tenure.

"Throughout this journey, I have been fortunate to have been supported by a very hard working staff, none more pivotal than David Livermore who leaves with me.

"Also, a group of players whom I respect and have enjoyed coaching every day."

Harris also thanked the chairman and board of directors but had a final message for the fanbase, saying: "And lastly, to the heartbeat of the club, the very loyal fan base that supported my team up and down the country.

"I hope I've repaid your trust in me with a lot of happy memories."

Adam Barrett has been placed in temporary charge of the team and will lead them in Saturday's game against second-placed Leeds at The Den.