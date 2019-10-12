European Paper Talk: Man Utd to rival Real Madrid for Erling Haaland?

International football takes centre stage this week but across Europe, clubs will be analysing their squads and identifying areas they would like to strengthen in the January transfer window.

Our friends at Football Whispers have rounded up all the latest news and gossip from the continent...

Spain

Real Madrid are interested in Red Bull Salzburg attacker Erling Haaland, who has stolen the headlines this season with an incredible 18 goals in just 11 games for the Austrian side. Manchester United are also keen on the Leeds-born forward. (AS)

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has revealed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is the coach he admires most. "Jurgen Klopp, no doubt. He suffered defeats, but he also won titles - all with the same style. He's very close to his players." (Cadena Ser)

Simeone also admitted the loss of Lucas Hernandez to Bayern Munich this summer was the exit which hurt him the most, despite seeing Antoine Griezmann, Diego Godin and Juanfran depart the Wanda Metropolitano too. "Every situation is different. What has hurt us the most is Lucas, because he was ours, from the quarry, like Saul or Koke. Thomas, it's extraordinary because we've been working with him for five years. Lucas was coming that way." (AS)

Real Madrid will make an attempt to sign out-of-contract Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen in January before his deal expires next summer. (Marca)

Italy

Serie A strugglers AC Milan are considering moves for Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny and Chelsea outcast Baba Rahman in January. Elneny is on loan at Besiktas, while Rahman is with Mallorca. (Calciomercato)

Former Leicester City, Fulham and Chelsea boss Claudio Ranieri will become the new manager of Sampdoria. The 2016 Premier League winner will earn £2m per year and his deal will automatically renew if he keeps the Genoese side up. (Calciomercato)

Lazio are targeting Hellas Verona midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in January. The 25-year-old Algeria international is on loan from Club Brugge and Hellas have a permanent option on him. (Sport Mediaset)

Real Madrid midfielder Isco will leave the Bernabeu this summer, tired at a lack of first-team opportunities. He has made just three La Liga appearances this season totalling 104 minutes. (Calciomercato)

Paris Saint-Germain will look to capitalise on the fact talks between Napoli and their Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski have stalled with an offer in January. (Calciomercato)

Chelsea are keen on PSV Eindhoven's highly-rated Netherlands international Mohamed Ihattaren. The Blues, however, cannot sign anyone until next summer owing to their registration ban. (Calciomercato)

France

Neymar's hopes of re-joining Barcelona are no close to being realised. The Brazilian had told Barca he would withdraw his legal case against them over an unpaid bonus if the Catalans agreed they would re-sign him, but Barca remain reluctant to commit to the 27-year-old at this stage. (Le10Sport)

Juventus could include Adrien Rabiot as a makeweight in their attempts to sign Eriksen from Tottenham. The French midfielder has featured sparingly under Maurizio Sarri after leaving PSG for Turin in the summer. (Le10Sport)

Germany

Bayern Munich have made enquiries about Tottenham's wantaway midfielder Eriksen. The Dane can strike a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January. (Sport1)

Norwich City are interested in signing striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt from Bayern Munich in January. The 25-year-old Ghanaian international has featured just twice at first-team level since joining in 2017 but has been prolific for Die Bayern's second string. (Bild)