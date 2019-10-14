European Qualifiers on Sky: Switzerland vs Republic of Ireland, Sweden vs Spain

Team news and previews ahead of Tuesday's European Qualifiers, with the Republic of Ireland, Spain and Italy, live on Sky Sports.

Switzerland vs Republic of Ireland - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Mix

State of play - Group D: Despite a disappointing 0-0 draw against Georgia on Saturday, the Republic of Ireland remain top of Group D with 12 points, ahead of Denmark on head-to-head record and four points ahead of Switzerland, who have a game in hand.

Mick McCarthy's side will qualify with a win on Tuesday and remain unbeaten during the European Qualifiers, but Switzerland - who were Nations League finalists earlier this year - will also have their sights set on a top-two finish, especially after being beaten 1-0 by second-placed Denmark a few days ago.

Georgia can no longer make it to Euro 2020 via the European Qualifiers, but will have a play-off place thanks to their efforts in the Nations League, while Gibraltar will miss out altogether next summer.

Group D - As it stands Team Pl W D L GD Pts Rep of Ireland 6 3 3 0 4 12 Denmark 6 3 3 0 11 11 Switzerland 5 2 2 1 5 8 Georgia 6 1 2 3 -4 5 Gibraltar 5 0 0 5 -16 0

Team news: Stephan Lichtsteiner picked up a knock in Saturday's defeat to Denmark so could be replaced, with Kevin Mbabu and Remo Freuler both pushing for Switzerland recalls.

19-year-old forward Aaron Connolly is pushing for his first Republic of Ireland start after making his debut off the bench against Georgia. Enda Stevens is also available after suspension and is expected to return at left-back.

Sweden vs Spain - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

State of play - Group F: Spain need just a draw to book their spot at Euro 2020. They currently top the group with 19 points, five ahead of Sweden, who will be hoping to tighten their grip on second place. They are just one point ahead of Romania (13) in third, who will also host fourth-placed Norway (10) on Tuesday evening.

All three teams could still qualify for Euro 2020, although Malta and the Faroe Islands can no longer make it to the competition via the European Qualifiers.

Group F - As it stands Team Pl W D L GD Pts Spain 7 6 1 0 14 19 Sweden 7 4 2 1 9 14 Romania 7 4 1 2 9 13 Norway 7 2 4 1 3 10 Malta 7 1 0 6 -15 3 Faroe Islands 7 0 0 7 -20 0

Team news: Sweden have no fresh injury concerns, although Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof could come into the XI after missing out against Malta.

Spain could also name a similar XI to the one that were held to a 1-1 draw against Norway last time out, although they will be without Sergio Ramos, who is suspended. Dani Carvajal, Inigo Martinez and Thiago Alcantara are pushing for starts.

Liechtenstein vs Italy - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football

State of play - Group J: It's fairly easy for Liechtenstein and Italy in Group J - the hosts can no longer qualify for Euro 2020, while Roberto Mancini's men have already booked their spot for next summer's tournament. Italy have amassed 21 points in their European Qualifying group, while Liechtenstein have just two.

Finland, Armenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina all remain in contention for the second automatic qualification spot, with just two points separating the sides. However, Greece can be out of contention if they lose against Bosnia and Herzegovina, or if Finland beat Armenia.

Group J - As it stands Team Pl W D L GD Pts Italy 7 7 0 0 17 21 Finland 7 4 0 3 1 12 Armenia 7 3 1 3 1 10 Bosnia & Herz 7 3 1 3 4 10 Greece 7 1 2 4 -5 5 Liechtenstein 7 0 2 5 -18 2

Team news: Federico Chiesa is injured for Italy and is expected to miss out, while 19-year-old Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali could make his debut in midfield. With qualification for Euro 2020 already sealed, there could also be a change in goal, with Alex Meret and Pierluigi Gollini both in line to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma.

For Liechtenstein, Yanik Frick could come back in up front, having scored again Armenia at the weekend after coming on as a substitute.

Other matches

