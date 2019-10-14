European Qualifiers round-up: Ukraine qualify for Euro 2020, Turkey deny France top spot

Ukraine qualified for Euro 2020 with victory over Portugal despite Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th goal, but Turkey denied France late on in Paris.

Group B

Ronaldo netted his milestone goal for club and country by converting a penalty kick in the 72nd minute, when Portugal already trailed Ukraine by two goals. It was the seventh goal in six qualifying matches for Ronaldo, but couldn't stop them losing 2-1 on the night.

Roman Yaremchuk had put Ukraine ahead less than 10 minutes into the match, and Andriy Yarmolenko added to the lead before half-time. Ukraine were forced to play with 10 men after defender Taras Stepanenko was sent off with a second yellow card for the handball that led to Ronaldo's penalty, but Ukraine hung on for a superb victory that clinches their spot at next summer's tournament.

Highlights of the European Qualifying Group B match between Ukraine and Portugal

A double from Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Serbia a 2-1 win in Lithuania to keep them within a point of Portugal, although their qualification hopes are still out of their hands.

The Fulham striker's quick-fire brace shortly after half-time put Serbia in the driving seat on the night, and while Donatas Kazlauskas' comeback goal set up a grandstand finish, the visitors held on.

Group B table Team Played Points 1. Ukraine 7 19 2. Portugal 6 11 3. Serbia 6 10 4. Luxembourg 6 4 5. Lithuania 7 1

Group H

France let an advantage slip as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Turkey.

The hosts had to wait until the 76th minute to break the deadlock, with Olivier Giroud coming on just four minutes before he headed home.

Highlights of the European Qualifying Group H match between France and Turkey

The lead lasted only five minutes before Kaan Ayhan nodded the ball into the back of the net to level, as the two sides remain tied on 19 points at the top of Group H.

Elsewhere in Group H, Iceland returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeats with a 2-0 win over Andorra, while Albania stormed to a 4-0 victory in Moldova.

Group H table Team Played Points 1. Turkey 8 19 2. France 8 19 3. Iceland 8 15 4. Albania 8 12 5. Andorra 8 3 6. Moldova 8 3

Group A

England thrashed Bulgaria 6-0 in Sofia during a game which was halted twice for racist abuse directed against some Three Lions players.

The visitors bounced back from Friday's surprise defeat to the Czech Republic to move closer to qualification for Euro 2020.

Highlights of the European Qualifying Group A match between Bulgaria and England

Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane both scored and Ross Barkley and Raheem Sterling each bagged a brace.

Kosovo ensured they kept up pace with the top two, denying England qualification for next summer's finals with a 2-0 win over Montenegro to remain a point off second-placed Czech Republic.

First-half goals from Amir Rrahmani and Vedat Muriqi put the hosts in full control and they saw out victory comfortably to bounce back from defeat by England last time out.