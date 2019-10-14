Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th goal of his career during Portugal's defeat to Ukraine

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th career goal during Portugal's 2-1 defeat to Ukraine on Monday - but how did he reach the staggering milestone?

Ronaldo reached the sensational milestone with a clinical penalty but he and his team-mates were unable to find an equaliser against the 10 men of Ukraine.

The 34-year-old has scored more career goals than any other active player in professional football, edging the 672 amassed by his former La Liga adversary Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo transfer history Club Joined Transfer fee Juventus 2018 £105m Real Madrid 2009 £80m Man Utd 2003 £12.24m Sporting CP 2002 -

This season, Ronaldo has scored 11 goals from 12 appearances for club and country, having scored four for Portugal during a 5-1 win over Lithuania in the European Qualifiers last month.

Incredibly, he scored in excess of 50 goals for eight successive seasons between 2010/11 and 2017/18, before netting 31 last term after his summer switch from Real Madrid to Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo was among the goals as Juventus beat Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League earlier this month

His most stellar season for goals came in 2011/12 with a career-topping 69, lifting the Liga trophy and reaching the Champions League semi-finals with Real, and helping Portugal reach the semi-finals in Euro 2012.

In fact, the Juventus forward has now scored 95 goals for his country, just 14 fewer than his tally for Manchester United over six seasons under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho after winning the La Liga title in 2012

But the bulk of his incredible haul came after his £80m move from Old Trafford in 2009, when he proceeded to score 450 goals in a Madrid shirt during a nine-year spell at the club.

Ronaldo has found the back of net with 55 direct free-kicks - more than the 50 he's scored from outside the box in open play.

In addition to being lethal from range, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner poses equal threat in the air from closer range with 127 headed goals to date - just two shy of the number he's scored with his left boot.