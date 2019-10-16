Lazio vs Celtic in Europa League to have partial stadium closure after racism charge for Serie A side
Last Updated: 16/10/19 9:08am
Celtic's Europa League match against Lazio in Rome will be subject to a partial stadium closure after the Italian club were charged with racist behaviour by UEFA.
The charge followed alleged racist chanting from supporters during Lazio's 2-1 Europa League victory over French club Rennes on October 3 at Stadio Olimpico.
Scottish champions Celtic host Lazio on October 24 and then head to the Italian capital for the return Group E match on November 7, when the partial closure will be enforced.
In a statement, UEFA also announced that Lazio will be required to display a banner containing the wording '#EqualGame' and the UEFA logo in the closed section of the stadium.
Lazio have also been fined €20,000 (£17,300).
UEFA has also ordered the Italian club to play one additional UEFA competition match behind closed doors, with that sanction suspended for one year.