Lazio vs Celtic in Europa League to have partial stadium closure after racism charge for Serie A side

Celtic's Europa League match against Lazio in Rome will be subject to a partial stadium closure after the Italian club were charged with racist behaviour by UEFA.

The charge followed alleged racist chanting from supporters during Lazio's 2-1 Europa League victory over French club Rennes on October 3 at Stadio Olimpico.

Scottish champions Celtic host Lazio on October 24 and then head to the Italian capital for the return Group E match on November 7, when the partial closure will be enforced.

Celtic head to Rome for the Group E match on November 7

In a statement, UEFA also announced that Lazio will be required to display a banner containing the wording '#EqualGame' and the UEFA logo in the closed section of the stadium.

Lazio have also been fined €20,000 (£17,300).

Rennes' players react at the end of the match against Lazio at the Olympic stadium

UEFA has also ordered the Italian club to play one additional UEFA competition match behind closed doors, with that sanction suspended for one year.