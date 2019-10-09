Celtic urge fans to stop using pyrotechnics after latest UEFA charge

Celtic have been charged by UEFA after fans set off pyrotechnics during the Europa League win over Cluj

Celtic plan to introduce "further measures" to prevent fans from using pyrotechnics at Celtic Park after the club was hit with another UEFA charge.

Disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the Scottish champions after fans set off fireworks in Thursday's 2-0 win over Cluj in the Europa League.

The UEFA control, ethics and disciplinary body will deal with the case at its meeting on October 17.

Celtic were recently fined £11,000 for fans setting off flares and throwing objects in a 4-1 Europa League play-off second-leg win over AIK in Stockholm in August.

The Scottish club have appealed to their supporters to stop using pyrotechnics, given the risk of further sanctions from UEFA.

"Following the latest UEFA charge against the club for the use of fireworks at Celtic Park, it is with real disappointment and frustration that the club needs to appeal again for this behaviour to stop," read a club statement.

"UEFA's stance on the issue of pyrotechnics is unequivocal and very well-known.

"The club has been sanctioned on numerous occasions and yet, very disappointingly, this behaviour by a small minority persists.

"The serious safety concerns associated with such behaviour are obvious, as is the reputational damage which this behaviour and these charges have on the club.

"In addition, the numerous financial penalties placed on Celtic continue to come out the pockets of supporters who invest in the club.

"Celtic will be introducing further measures in order to deal with this behaviour. It has to stop.

"The club does not want it, our supporters do not want it and UEFA will continue to punish the club whenever it occurs as it is a clear breach of their regulations. It really is as simple as that.

"Given the number of repeated offences, we should also be very aware that there could be further, very serious repercussions which could have hugely detrimental consequences for the club and our supporters.

"It is hugely unfair that the enjoyment of Celtic matches could potentially be affected by the negative behaviour of a tiny minority."