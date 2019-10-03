Celtic 2-0 CFR Cluj: Odsonne Edouard and Mohamed Elyounoussi send Celtic top

Celtic celebrate scoring against CFR Cluj at Parkhead

Goals from Odsonne Edouard and Mohamed Elyounoussi saw Celtic ease to a 2-0 Europa League Group E home win over Romanian side CFR Cluj.

Neil Lennon's side took a deserved 20th-minute lead on Thursday night when Callum McGregor released Boli Bolingoli, whose cross was met by the head of Edouard.

As the rain lashed down in the second period, James Forrest found Elyounoussi who fired into the bottom corner via a deflection to double the advantage.

With Lazio coming from behind at home to beat Rennes 2-1, Celtic's win sees them move top of the group with four points ahead of a mouthwatering double-header with the Italian side.

Player ratings Celtic: Forster (7), Elhamed (7), Jullien (7), Ajer (6), Bolingoli (7) Brown (7), McGregor (7), Forrest (7), Christie (8), Elyounoussi (7), Edouard (7)



Subs: Hayes (6), Ntcham (6)



CFR Cluj: Arlauskis (7), Susic (5), Boli (6), Burca (5), Camora (5); Bordeianu (6), Luis Aurelio (5), Djokovic (5), Deac (6), Rondon (6), Omrani (5)



Subs: Paun (5), Culio (5), Golofca (5)



Man of the match: Ryan Christie (Celtic)

How Celtic gained Romanian revenge

Mohamed Elyounoussi celebrates scoring Celtic's second goal against Cluj

Seven weeks ago, Celtic were shocked in Glasgow by the very same Cluj side as a 4-3 Champions League defeat saw them lose 5-4 on aggregate and miss out on Europe's elite club competition for a second season running.

Ahead of their Europa League meeting, Lennon declared his side "were in a better place" this time out and urged his side to start the game on the front foot to cast aside any lingering fears of history repeating itself.

After a succession of corners that saw Christopher Jullien cause havoc in the Cluj box, Edouard deservedly broke the deadlock to send the home fans into raptures.

Team news Neil Lennon named an unchanged side from Celtic’s last Europa League performance away to Rennes.



However, there were two changes from the draw with Hibs at the weekend with Elyounoussi replacing Ntcham and Elhamed coming in for Bauer.

Cluj were always a threat on the counter in the opening period but Fraser Forster was rarely troubled after the break.

Celtic completely controlled the second half and as well as Elyounoussi's goal, they should have been further out of sight as Forrest, Christie and Edouard had further opportunities.

In the end, the revenge was sweet, but more importantly, the three points even sweeter as Celtic finished the night in pole position at the top of the group.

Odsonne Edouard celebrates his opening goal against Cluj

Opta stats

Since losing 3-4 to Cluj at Celtic Park in a Champions League qualifying match in August, Celtic have remained unbeaten in their following 11 games in all competitions (W9 D2).

Celtic's 2-0 win over Cluj was their biggest European group stage win at Celtic Park since beating Rennes 3-1 in the Europa League in November 2011.

Celtic have four points after their first two Europa League group stage matches; their joint-best start to a campaign in the competition since 2014-15 (also four points).

Cluj have lost away to a British side for the first time since December 2008 (2-1 loss against Chelsea), this after winning in each of their previous two trips.

Cluj's starting line-up against Celtic had an average age of 30 years and 10 days; the third oldest starting XI in the Europa League on MD2 (Ludogorets Razgrad - 30y 92d and Malmo FF 31y 156d).

Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard has scored in five of his last six appearances at Celtic Park in all competitions, netting six goals.

What's next?

Celtic travel to Livingston on Sunday (kick-off 12pm) for a Scottish Premiership game live on Sky Sports Football.

Their next Europa League match sees them host Italian side Lazio on Thursday, October 24 (kick-off 8pm).