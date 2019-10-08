Celtic charged by UEFA after Europa League win over Cluj

Celtic beat Cluj to go top of their group in the Europa League

Celtic have been charged over supporters' behaviour in the Europa League encounter with Cluj on Thursday.

Disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the Scottish champions after fans allegedly set off fireworks at the group-stage fixture against their Romanian opponents.

The UEFA control, ethics and disciplinary body will deal with the case at its meeting on October 17.

Celtic won the game 2-0 to go top of Group E after two matches and next host Italian side Lazio on October 24.

The Parkhead club were fined £11,000 for fans setting off flares and throwing objects during the 4-1 Europa League play-off second-leg win over AIK in Stockholm in August.

Celtic suffered a setback at the weekend as they were beaten 2-0 by Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.

The defeat means Celtic are second in the table, two points behind leaders Rangers.