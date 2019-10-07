Andy Walker backs Rangers to push Celtic all the way in title race

Top-of-the-league Rangers "have every chance" of ending Celtic's eight-year reign of dominance in the Scottish Premiership this season, according to former Hoops striker Andy Walker.

Celtic fell behind their Glasgow rivals in the league table this weekend after Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Livingston, with Rangers sailing to a 5-0 win over Hamilton.

Rangers have been in fine form since losing to Celtic at Ibrox, winning six of the last seven games, and Walker thinks - despite the champions' "financial advantage" - the Gers will take the title race to the wire.

"I think this is going to be a terrific season," Walker told Sky Sports News.

"I think you have to admire Rangers and the way they have responded. Aside from the [Europa League] defeat against Young Boys, their response has been terrific.

"I don't think we're going to see many points given up by Celtic and Rangers. Admittedly, Celtic have followed up a draw with a defeat. I think they're going to prove to be really debilitating in their quest for the title.

"If Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe steer clear of injury I think Rangers have every chance [of winning the title]. I think from middle to front they're creating chances. Connor Goldson is looking strong at the back but he's also popping up with a regular goal or two.

"The response since losing to Celtic has been absolutely first class. And, make no doubt, the title race is going right to the end of the season."

'Gerrard right to downplay title talk'

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard warned his players not to get "carried away" after Sunday's win as they push for their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011.

"Gerrard's right to downplay talk of a title race," added Walker.

"But the fans are talking about it every day - never mind every week - because they are desperate to see their team stop Celtic get their ninth [title in a row].

"Celtic have the advantage in a financial sense. Arguably, they have a stronger squad.

"It's maybe a bit surprising that Neil Lennon hasn't utilised that squad a bit more because he must've known that Livingston would've made it a fight - and the players weren't ready for it.

"It's a real boost for Steven Gerrard to see the way his players have reacted since that defeat to Celtic at Ibrox."