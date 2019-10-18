Wes Morgan becomes adviser in Premier League's No Room For Racism campaign

0:59 Premier League clubs launch a new 'Walk the Line' campaign as part of attempts to tackle racism on and off the pitch. Premier League clubs launch a new 'Walk the Line' campaign as part of attempts to tackle racism on and off the pitch.

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has become a key adviser on a new committee set up to influence the Premier League in how best to combat racism both on and off the field of play.

The Premier League's BAME Participants' Advisory Group will meet regularly to give their perspectives and advice on the problems facing today's top talents.

Sky Sports News has learned the group is made up of a mix of eight current and former top division players, including Ian Wright, Joleon Lescott and Shola Ameobi, and it has been created to coincide with the return of the Premier League's 'No Room for Racism' campaign.

They met for the first time on Monday - just hours before England's black players were repeatedly racially abused in the European Qualifier against Bulgaria in Sofia.

0:59 Premier League clubs launch a new 'Walk the Line' campaign as part of attempts to tackle racism on and off the pitch. Premier League clubs launch a new 'Walk the Line' campaign as part of attempts to tackle racism on and off the pitch.

Over the next fortnight, some of the Premier League's top players will feature alongside managers and fans in video messages to be shown in grounds up and down the country.

In the videos, supporters, players and officials are urged to take action and "if you see it, report it," using the Kick It Out reporting app. or to a steward or police officer. There is also a website link at www.kickitout.org.

The league's 20 fixtures over the next fortnight have been the intended campaign dates for several months.

However, it comes at a time when football authorities across Europe consider what can be done to make sure the scenes at Monday's international in Sofia's Levski Stadium can become a thing of the past.

Everton supporters unfurl a banner of Moise Kean with the message No Al Razzismo (No to Racism)

Last February, Kick It Out chairman Lord Ouseley criticised the Premier League for not consulting them enough closely enough when they first launched 'No Room for Racism'. This time, we understand the two organisations have worked hand-in-hand ahead of Saturday's relaunch.

Behind the scenes, the Premier League has continued to review how offenders are identified, investigated and sanctioned.

Education also takes place through rehabilitation programmes.

Senior stewards have been trained in evidence-gathering at matches through the use of technology - such as increased CCTV coverage at grounds and bodycams.

England defender Tyrone Mings faced racism from Bulgaria fans on Monday

Stewards have also been given developing additional training to ensure they are empowered and equipped to deal with discrimination at matches.

Discussions are also continuing with social media companies to tackle the issue of racism on their platforms.

Discussing the events on Monday in Sofia, Premier League Interim Chief Executive Richard Masters told Sky Sports News: "I was at home watching the game on TV and I couldn't quite believe what I was seeing. I thought it was terrible.

"However, I thought Gareth, the FA and the players handled the incident in exemplary fashion.

Kick It Out have been campaigning for equality in football since 1993

"Our fans share the belief that racism has no place in football or wider society, but discrimination still exists among a minority. We will not tolerate racism in any form and urge anybody who witnesses racist behaviour to report it.

"Tackling discrimination is a priority and we carry out a wide range of work in this area throughout the year.

"We've set up a BAME players' representative group to hear direct feedback from players in the Premier League to see what's happening to them.

"Education is crucial and our clubs run fantastic community programmes focused on informing thousands of children and young people about the importance of equality and inclusion. Off the pitch, we continue to review and improve reporting and sanctioning processes for offenders. And within the game we are committed to creating more pathways for black coaches."