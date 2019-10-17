Leicester's Wes Morgan says racism worse than when he started career

0:53 Leicester captain Wes Morgan says racist abuse in football is worse than when he started his career Leicester captain Wes Morgan says racist abuse in football is worse than when he started his career

Leicester captain Wes Morgan says racism in football is a bigger problem now than when he first started his playing career.

Speaking at a Black History Season event at Leicester's De Montfort University, Morgan suggested social media has been a catalyst for the recent rise in racist abuse online and in the stadiums.

England's Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Tyrone Mings were abused during England's 6-0 victory against Bulgaria on Monday - while Leicester's Hamza Choudhury is one of a number of players to have received racist abuse on social media.

"I have to say it is worse but on the basis that when I first started there wasn't the social media aspect to it all," he told Sky Sports News.

"That seems to be the catalyst for most of this racist behaviour that is happening.

"At the moment it is an easy way to target players and say negative things - that is a problem in itself. The social media side needs to be taken care of.

"With that the papers and the media will pick up on it and it (will be) voiced out there for everyone to be aware of.

"There are lots of issues and that's the purpose of me being on this advisory committee to solve these problems."

Watford captain Troy Deeney sits on the Premier League's advisory committee alongside Morgan

Morgan is part of the Premier League's new BAME advisory committee which met for the first time this week.

Members of the committee also include former Premier League players Ian Wright, Shola Ameobi and Joleon Lescott, as well as current Watford captain Troy Deeney.

"I was approached by the Premier League about being on this advisory committee with the objective of tackling racism in sport and football. It's a great opportunity and I have got something to offer," he added.



"We are going to try and make changes for future generations to improve the game for them, so it easier for them to come through without having to go through racism in any capacity."