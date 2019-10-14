Bulgaria 0-6 England: Racist chants mar England rout in Bulgaria

4:58 Highlights of the European Qualifying Group A match between Bulgaria and England. Highlights of the European Qualifying Group A match between Bulgaria and England.

England moved a step closer Euro 2020 qualification but their 6-0 victory in Bulgaria was marred by the torrent of racist abuse directed at their players in Sofia.

The European Qualifier was on the brink of abandonment in the Bulgarian capital following two first-half stoppages during which England boss Gareth Southgate consulted match officials about walking off.

The dreadful scenes marred a stunning attacking performance from Southgate's side as Ross Barkley and Raheem Sterling scored braces in addition to strikes from Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane.

But despite moving the Three Lions three points clear at the top of Group A and to within a point of next summer's tournament, the emphatic victory paled into insignificance on a depressing night for football.

Player ratings Bulgaria: Iliev (4), Pashov (4), Terziev (4), Hadzhiev (4), Nazev (4), Wanderson (5), Kostaninov (5), Despodov (5), Samov (5), Popov (5), Isa (5).



Subs: Ivanov (5), Malinov (5), Kraev (6).



England: Pickford (7), Trippier (7), Maguire (7), Mings (8), Chilwell (7), Winks (8), Henderson (6), Barkley (8), Sterling (9), Kane (9), Rashford (8).



Subs: Mount (6), Sancho (6), Wilson (6).



Man of the Match: Harry Kane

How racism ruined England's victory

England made a dream start as they set about atoning for Friday's abject defeat in the Czech Republic, with Rashford rifling an emphatic opener from a tight angle through goalkeeper Plamen Iliev with six minutes on the clock.

The England players celebrated one of their six goals against Bulgaria

Barkley tapped a wayward Sterling shot in to put England two up on 20 minutes, but things soon turned sour as the Croatian referee Ivan Bebek halted play on 27 minutes to allow the first step of UEFA's racism protocol - a message for abuse to cease on the public address system - to take place after monkey chants were aimed at debutant Tyrone Mings.

Play resumed and within five minutes England were three goals to the good, Barkley doubling his tally with a close-range finish from Harry Kane's sumptuous cross, but the game was halted for a second time in the face of persistent racist chants.

Harry Kane talks to the referees during a break in play following racist chanting

A second stoppage looked to have left the game one stage away from UEFA's third and final course of action in their racism protocol - abandonment - but with the match officials apparently claiming not to have heard the chants, play continued, and England persevered until the break, with Sterling adding a fourth with a simple finish from Kane's selfless square pass.

A group of supporters, dressed in black and making Nazi salutes, were seen leaving the ground en masse during the interval, but audible racist chants could still be heard throughout the second period, despite Bulgaria captain Ivelin Popov pleading with supporters.

3:19 England debutant Tyrone Mings says he is proud of how the players handled the racist abuse they received from some Bulgaria fans. England debutant Tyrone Mings says he is proud of how the players handled the racist abuse they received from some Bulgaria fans.

England played on though, dominating in all areas against the below-par Bulgarians, who fell asleep on 69 minutes as Sterling latched onto Kane's through pass and doubled his tally with a clinical finish.

Kane struck the post on 82 minutes but finally got in on the act after laying on three goals for his team-mates, the Three Lions captain nutmegging a defender before rattling a shot home at the near post to seal an emphatic victory that will be remembered for the wrong reasons.

England players react to racism

Feeling sorry for Bulgaria to be represented by such idiots in their stadium. Anyway.. 6-0 and we go back home, at least we did our job. Safe travel to our fans, u guys did well 🤟🏾❤️ — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) October 14, 2019

Not an easy situation to play in and not one which should be happening in 2019. Proud we rose above it to take three points but this needs stamping out. pic.twitter.com/jTnUGOa8z2 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 14, 2019

The best way to bounce back. Proud of the team. There’s no place in football for that - disgraceful behaviour. Something must be done. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @England — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) October 14, 2019

Every one of those @England boys are stronger than those who chose to destroy the beautiful game! @UEFA must do something about this! #Shameful pic.twitter.com/EPoOWlbfTY — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) October 14, 2019

The football did the talking tonight. Proud of everyone❤️ @England — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) October 14, 2019

Southgate: We made a statement

0:50 England manager Gareth Southgate says his side could have gone further and left the pitch after they were subjected to racist abuse at their Euro Qualifier in Bulgaria. England manager Gareth Southgate says his side could have gone further and left the pitch after they were subjected to racist abuse at their Euro Qualifier in Bulgaria.

England manager Gareth Southgate told ITV: "The officials were onto everything very quickly. We reported things immediately when we heard it and were in constant communication with the fourth official and the referee. I was in contact with the players, particularly in the first half and at half time. We know it's unacceptable situation.

"We've made two statements by winning the game and also raising the awareness of the situation. The game was stopped and I know for some people that won't be enough but we were as a group on board with that process."

Clarke calls for zero tolerance

FA Chairman Greg Clarke told ITV: "I would like to see a very stringent review of racism - I know they take it very seriously. If we say we have zero tolerance on racism - one person making monkey noises is the same as 100 - zero tolerance, is zero tolerance.

"With the help of UEFA we need to address that. But we need to address racism in England - we have it throughout the pyramid down to the grassroots - we shouldn't take the moral high ground we should help to drive racism out of our game and have zero tolerance on it."

Bent questions UEFA racism protocol

0:35 Chief Superintendent of the UK Police Football Unit Steve Graham explains how bad the racism was from Bulgaria's fans aimed at England's players during their Euro qualifiers. Chief Superintendent of the UK Police Football Unit Steve Graham explains how bad the racism was from Bulgaria's fans aimed at England's players during their Euro qualifiers.

Former England international Darren Bent questions UEFA racism procedure while watching the game for Sky Sports News.

Stats: England hit Bulgaria for six

England have faced Bulgaria without losing more times than they have any other opponent in their history (P12 W8 D4 L0).

Only Belgium (30) and Russia (27) have scored more goals than England in EURO 2020 qualifying (26).

Bulgaria suffered their heaviest ever home defeat in European Championships/World Cup qualifier.

England have scored 5+ goals in four different matches in 2019, their joint-most in a single calendar year (also in 1937 and 1908). Indeed, they'd only scored 5+ goals in four matches across the last six calendar years combined (2013-2018).

All six of Ross Barkley's goals for England have been away from home - only Freddie Steele (8) and James Windridge (7) scored more for the Three Lions without netting at home.

England's Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 13 goals in EURO 2020 qualifying (8 goals, 5 assists). Only Russia's Artem Dzyuba has been involved in more (14).

What's next?

England host Montenegro at Wembley on November 14 before concluding their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a trip to Kosovo on November 17. A draw in either game will be sufficient for England to qualify for next summer's tournament.