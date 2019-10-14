England player ratings as Bulgaria are thrashed on a sad night in Sofia

England captain Harry Kane was impressive in the win over Bulgaria

England's players endured racist abuse in their European Qualifier against Bulgaria, almost resulting in the abandonment of the match. As it turned out, they were able to complete a 6-0 win that featured a series of impressive performances as they edged closer to Euro 2020.

England player ratings

Jordan Pickford - 7

The England goalkeeper made an awkward save low down to his left just after the 10-minute mark to keep out a deflected effort from Bulgaria but there wasn't much to do after that. He came for a cross soon after and while there was one misplaced pass this was a solid effort from Pickford.

Kieran Trippier - 7

There had been plenty of speculation about Trippier's selection ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold but he could not have done much more than this to justify his place. Came up with an important defensive header early on and he pushed forward well too. It was Trippier who fed Harry Kane in the build-up to both the third and fourth England goals.

Harry Maguire - 7

England's defence has come under real scrutiny after conceding three goals against Kosovo and Czech Republic but this was a more assured display with Maguire at the heart of it. There was not much for him to do but he showed good intent with his passing and headed it away on the rare occasions when Bulgaria threatened.

There was a temporary interruption of the game between Bulgaria and England

Tyrone Mings - 8

His international debut was marred by the disgraceful monkey chants that he had to endure in Sofia. Mings can be proud of his conduct on the pitch and despite all the distractions he delivered an impressive performance too. He passed the ball with confidence and made some surging runs down the left wing either side of half-time.

Ben Chilwell - 7

Surprisingly overlooked for the game against Czech Republic, Chilwell was restored to the team for this game and it was a comfortable evening for the Leicester defender. Supported his winger and provided an outlet for his team-mates throughout, helping to win the ball back for the sixth goal.

Jordan Henderson - 6

Was largely tidy in his use of the ball, and played some good through-balls in the second half, but Henderson will regret the poor touch that preceded his lunging tackle that earned him a yellow card in the first half. The midfielder is now suspended for the European Qualifier against Montenegro at Wembley.

Harry Winks - 8

Brought into the team for this game, Winks made a real difference right from the start when he won back possession in the first few seconds. His distribution was reliable and, perhaps just as importantly, it was quick, giving England some tempo to their play. A positive for Gareth Southgate.

Ross Barkley - 8

Barkley seized his opportunity emphatically in scoring two of the first three goals. Did well to be there to score the first and then made a well-timed run into the box for his second - diverting it in with his head. But there was more to his performance than that. He won possession back for the opener and showed some silky skills too.

Ben Chilwell congratulates Marcus Rashford after his stunning opener

Marcus Rashford - 8

He could have been forgiven for being low on confidence given his club form but there were no signs of that when he crashed in the opening goal of the game. Rashford beat two men before blasting the ball beyond the Bulgarian goalkeeper and his willingness to make those runs from out to in proved an important weapon for England on the night. Worked hard all game.

Harry Kane - 9

The England captain led from the front in every way that mattered on a difficult night - reporting the racist chanting to the officials in line with UEFA protocols. Kane provided a lovely pass in the build-up to the second and then provided assists for the third, fourth and fifth goals before finally scoring himself. Showed his class.

Raheem Sterling - 9

England kept the ball well throughout but it was often Sterling who provided the spark, quickening the play when necessary. It was his one-two with Kane that was the catalyst for the second goal and he then provided the finish for the fourth and fifth goals. Sterling now has 10 in his last nine England appearances. Superb.

Raheem Sterling scores England's fifth goal in the win over Bulgaria

SUBS

Mason Mount - 6

Managed to dispossess the goalkeeper within moments of coming on but could not produce the finish.

Jadon Sancho - 6

Another cap for the young Borussia Dortmund winger as he came on to replace Sterling.

Callum Wilson - 6

Got up to speed quickly, showed some good touches and hitting the post with a late chance.