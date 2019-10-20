Jurgen Klopp: Man Utd 'just defended' against Liverpool, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says otherwise

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jurgen Klopp had opposing views on United's style of play

Jurgen Klopp said Man Utd "just defended" against his Liverpool side in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thought otherwise.

Adam Lallana's late equaliser cancelled out Marcus Rashford's opener on Super Sunday, in a game littered in VAR controversy. Liverpool, on a 17-game winning run, were clear favourites, but United gave them a tough time throughout.

United had 32.1 per cent possession, the second-lowest they've registered in a Premier League game at Old Trafford since 2003/04, and though Klopp insisted he meant no offence, he says United "just defended" for the third consecutive year in this fixture.

Asked whether United's style frustrated Klopp, the German said: "Why should it frustrate me? I'm not the person who should be frustrated by Man United's style.

"It's just a fact, when we come here, this year, last year, year before, they just defend. That's how it is, that's OK, it's no criticism, it's just a fact. It's not the usual way you think United plays against Liverpool, you would think both teams are trying like this.

"Again, the quality, we are the one team everybody is on their toes when United plays against us. It's no excuse, we need to do better, we can do better, but you cannot play against each team like this, how they played today.

"We are a good team, and when we play against somebody it is normal for them to say: 'How can we stop them?'"

Solskjaer responded by saying: "We set a team out to attack, aggressive and create chances. And I thought we did that."

The United manager added: "I thought we did well, well enough for them to change system, that's a pat on the back for the boys.

"We are better when we attack quickly, no dilly-dallying on the ball. I spoke about it before the game, take more risks, be braver, it doesn't matter if you lose the ball up there, you can win it back. Being more direct helped us.

"I'm disappointed that I can't sit here and talk about the win, but of course the performance is very positive, and I think they were so disappointed in the dressing room. I'm sure they will go back tonight and think: 'We've played against a good team.' We just have to kick on."

Manchester United are now in 13th place, following their worst start to a Premier League campaign.

What the pundits said

Who did the pundits agree with? Speaking on Sky Sports, Jose Mourinho felt Liverpool were stuck against United, while Graeme Souness believed Liverpool were outworked by the hosts.

Jose Mourinho: "I feel like Liverpool have some limitations when they come up against teams with low blocks. They have fantastic results but sometimes they win just in the limits.

"Sometimes, they smash opponents that play the way they want to play against, but clearly there's a bit of frustration for Jurgen. At Old Trafford, which is a special place for Liverpool to win, he's never done it."

Graeme Souness: "I think Liverpool got away with it a little bit. Man United worked their socks off in the first half. Liverpool midfielders are famous for their work-rate but they were outworked, bossed in midfield today. Overall, I think the result is a fair one if you examine the stats.

"But I think United will take a lot from that game. They turned up today. They were organised and they showed they can carry a threat occasionally. They did a great job on Liverpool's full-backs in general but a lot of Liverpool's players didn't turn up so they got away with one."