Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool player ratings: Marcus Rashford the top performer

Liverpool celebrate Adam Lallana's equaliser at Manchester United

Adam Lallana cancelled out Marcus Rashford's opener with a late strike as Liverpool claimed a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Which players shone and which struggled?

Manchester United player ratings (by Nick Wright)

David de Gea - 7

United feared he would not be available after he suffered an injury scare on international duty, but his inclusion came as a welcome boost. Did well when called upon, providing a commanding presence behind the defence, and could do little to stop Liverpool's equaliser.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6

Back in the side having missed United's last three games. Solid performance at right wing-back for the most part and produced some dangerous crosses in the first half, but undid a lot of his good work when he failed to get close enough to Andrew Robertson for Liverpool's leveller.

Victor Lindelof - 6

Perhaps fortunate not to be penalised for a foul in the build-up to the goal. Outmuscled by Sadio Mane at one point in the first half, but the Liverpool man's effort was ruled out for a handball. Allowed Robertson's cross to run through to Lallana for Liverpool's goal.

Harry Maguire - 7

An authoritative performance in the heart of the back three for most of the afternoon. It is a system in which he has shone with England and he benefitted from the extra protection around him at Old Trafford. Made more clearances (10) than any other player but could not prevent the equalising goal.

Harry Maguire and Marcos Rojo featured in a back three

Marcos Rojo - 6

A late inclusion after Axel Tuanzebe suffered an injury during the warm-up. Grew into the game after some awkward moments in the early stages, but, like Lindelof, he was partly culpable for Liverpool's equaliser when he failed to cut out Robertson's cross.

Ashley Young - 6

Succeeded in pinning back Trent Alexander-Arnold for long periods, keeping the Liverpool man away from the positions in which he is most dangerous, but appeared to switch off for the visitors' equaliser, leaving Lallana free to convert from close range.

Scott McTominay - 7

Continues to grow in stature in United's midfield. Sent passes astray at times, but never shied away from taking responsibility and played an important part in United's goal, releasing Daniel James to cross for Rashford. A battling presence in the heart of the team, making some important clearances and interceptions.

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlight's from Manchester United's draw against Liverpool in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlight's from Manchester United's draw against Liverpool in the Premier League

Fred - 6

Offered energy and endeavour in midfield, covering plenty of ground and even attempting a couple of shots on goal, but there were sloppy touches and some glaring moments of miscontrol too. The Brazilian still looks some way from being a £52m player.

Andreas Pereira - 7

Thrust into the No 10 position and, while he made poor decisions at times, twice choosing to shoot when he should have passed in the first half, he worked tirelessly - winning possession more times (10) than any of his team-mates - and had some eye-catching attacking moments too.

Daniel James - 8

Pushed forward into a striking role alongside Rashford and adapted well to the unfamiliar position. Created the goal, picking out Rashford with a superb cross following a driving run down the right flank. Took a few knocks in the second half but soldiered on.

Marcus Rashford - 8

Came into the game having only scored once in his last nine games for United, but will hope to use this performance as a turning point. His movement for the goal was outstanding and his confidence came flooding back after that. Received a standing ovation when he was substituted.

Marcus Rashford celebrates his opening goal against Liverpool

SUBS

Anthony Martial - 5

Came on for Rashford to make his first appearance since August. Had little time to influence the game, though, only touching the ball three times.

Brandon Williams - 5

Replaced Pereira in the closing stages but, like Martial, had little time to make any kind of impact.

Liverpool player ratings (by Adam Bate)

Alisson Becker - 6

Long-awaited return from injury did not bring the clean sheet that was needed but the Brazilian could do little to prevent Rashford's goal and was not tested after that. Signs of the distribution skills that Liverpool have come to rely on from their goalkeeper.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5

Struggled to get to grips with Manchester United's tactical system, not knowing how much he should press forward. The result was that many of his crosses came from too deep and his decision-making only got worse. Surrendered possession 33 times, more than any other player.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had a difficult game for Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk - 6

Hurried by the Manchester United forwards early on, even being dumped on his backside by Rashford. It was indicative of an unusual Liverpool performance. Dealt with most of what came his way but could not prevent the goal and maybe could have been more ambitious on the ball.

Joel Matip - 5

Caught out by Rashford's clever movement for the goal and this was certainly a testing outing for the centre-back on his return to the team. Up against two forwards much quicker than him, there were bound to be some hairy moments as Liverpool chased it but he got through it.

Andrew Robertson - 6

Came up with one crucial interception at the near post to deny Manchester United a clear chance from a first-half free-kick and showed his usual determination. Got forward much more in the second half and it was his low cross that set up the equaliser.

Fabinho - 5

Uncharacteristically sloppy with his work and the consequences of that were significant as Liverpool just did not look like the same team. "He has been the epitome of composure in this last 12 months," said Gary Neville on co-commentary. "He can't get a pass away." Improved after the break.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 6

Only midfielder to find any space in the first half and showed a couple of moments of quality but it was a fairly difficult day for the Dutchman. Was withdrawn in favour of Naby Keita as Liverpool went in search of a route back into the match.

Jordan Henderson - 5

Covered more ground than any other Liverpool player in the first half and was typically safe in his passing but for one diagonal cross to the head of Roberto Firmino that found the forward just offside. Was moved out to the right for a period in the second half.

Sadio Mane - 6

Moved to the right for the first half and posed the greatest threat to the Manchester United defence, setting up Firmino with a good opening. He thought he had equalised too only to see it disallowed for handball. Moved all over the pitch in the second half in search of space.

Fred and Sadio Mane compete for the ball

Roberto Firmino - 6

Struggled to get hold of the ball early on and was also wasteful in front of goal. A wild shot with his left foot when well placed. A tame effort with his right foot when in space in a central position. But the service was generally poor. Missed Mohamed Salah as much as anyone in the Liverpool team.

Divock Origi - 5

Came into the side for only his third Premier League start of the season - and his first since mid-September - in the absence of Salah and looked bright early on as he twice tested Victor Lindelof. Lost his way a little bit after that before being substituted.

SUBS

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5

Brought on as Liverpool, tried to be more ambitious and might have won the match for the away side but his left-footed shot from distance was just the wrong side of the post.

Adam Lallana - 7

His first goal since 2017 proved an important one, tapping in at the far post to take advantage of Robertson's low cross from the left. Played with real confidence after that.

Naby Keita - 6

Played his part in the build-up to the equaliser and generally made a difference to Liverpool's attacking play with his more incisive passing as the visitors dominated the latter stages.

What's next?

Man Utd now go to Partizan Belgrade at 5.55pm on Thursday in the Europa League, before a trip to Norwich on Sunday at 4.30pm. Liverpool are at Genk on Wednesday at 8pm in the Champions League, and then host Tottenham at 4.30pm on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.