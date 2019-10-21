Liverpool stars Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino on Ballon d'Or shortlist - so far

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been included in the Ballon d'Or's 30-man shortlist

A raft of Liverpool's Champions League winners, including Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino, have been included on the Ballon d'Or's 30-man shortlist, which will be completed later this evening.

Mane was among the first five nominees revealed by France Football on Monday, with team-mates Alisson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Trent Alexander-Arnold also being named.

Manchester City pair Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva made the cut too, alongside Champions League runners-up Hugo Lloris and Heung-Min Son from Tottenham.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also been included in the 30-strong list, as have World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

So far, 20 players have been announced ahead of the ceremony on December 2 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, with Luka Modric breaking the Lionel Messi and Ronaldo stronghold on the trophy with his 2018 victory.

The full shortlist (so far)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

Dusan Tadic (Ajax)

Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona)

Sergio Aguero (Man City)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Donny van de Beek (Ajax)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Bernardo Silva (Man City)

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

White, Bronze nominated for Women's Ballon d'Or

Ada Hegerberg was the first winner of the Women's Ballon d'Or in 2018

England Women internationals Ellen White and Lucy Bronze have been named on the 20-woman shortlist for the Women's Ballon d'Or.

USA Women star Alex Morgan - who tied with White and team-mate Megan Rapinoe for the Golden Boot at the 2019 Women's World Cup - has also been included.

Pernille Harder and Dzenifer Marozsan are shortlisted once again after being beaten to the inaugural prize in 2018 by Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg.

So far, 10 players have been announced by France Football.

The shortlist so far