Liverpool's Mohamed Salah trains but Joel Matip struggles with knee

Mohamed Salah took part in Liverpool training on Monday to ease concerns over his fitness, but Joel Matip continues to struggle with a knee problem.

Matip missed Monday's session with the team after also sitting out Sunday's victory over Tottenham, and he is a doubt for this weekend's clash with Aston Villa as the club continue to monitor the problem.

He will not play in Wednesday's Carabao Cup last-16 clash with Arsenal at Anfield, but Salah is expected to be available despite being forced off towards the end of the 2-1 win over Spurs.

The Egypt forward has ongoing soreness in his ankle from a previous injury but manager Jurgen Klopp insisted it was "nothing serious" after Sunday's victory at Anfield

And Salah trained with his team-mates less than 24 hour hours later in the build-up to the Gunners' visit this week, live on Sky Sports Football.

Klopp said: "It's the ankle - the one he has struggled since the Leicester game. It's good but the longer the game goes, the more he gets tired and he could get a knock on it and he feels it more.

"It makes no sense to try to push it through. We have other players and we had options to change it and we did."

Meanwhile Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk followed separate training programmes from the group as they worked at Melwood on Monday, but are also expected to be in contention to face Unai Emery's side.