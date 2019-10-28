Mohamed Salah trains with Liverpool to ease injury concerns

Mohamed Salah trained with his Liverpool team-mates on Monday morning

Mohamed Salah has taken part in Liverpool training on Monday morning to ease concerns over his fitness.

The forward was substituted near the end of the win over Tottenham on Sunday with an injury.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed after the match Salah was continuing to struggle with the same ankle problem he suffered against Leicester earlier this month.

That issue, sustained after a foul by Foxes midfielder Hamza Choudhury, also forced him to miss the recent draw at Manchester United.

However, Klopp added he thought the 27-year-old's injury was "nothing serious", and he has now trained with his team-mates less than 24 hours later.

Joel Matip was also involved in Liverpool's session, but trained away from the main group as he continues to recover from a knee injury.