Mason Greenwood nets in Manchester United's U21 Leasing.com Trophy win

Mason Greenwood netted a last-gasp winner as Manchester United Under-21s maintained their perfect Leasing.com Trophy record with a 2-1 victory at Doncaster.

Greenwood, who made his senior breakthrough earlier this season, scored a 94th-minute goal to steer United to a third win from three games in Group H at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Earlier, Ethan Galbraith had cancelled out Alfie May's opener for the hosts, who stay second with one win from their three games.

Liverpool U21s were made to pay for some poor defending as they lost 5-2 to Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner put the Reds ahead before Accrington turned the game around before half-time with goals from Ross Sykes and Courtney Baker-Richardson.

Dion Charles, Jordan Clark and Connor Simpson extended their lead after the interval, and Liverpool could only reply with a late goal from Layton Stewart.

Jonathan Russell's injury-time goal gave Chelsea U21s a 1-0 win at Plymouth to take them top of Group N.

The midfielder turned in Thierno Ballo's assist late in the game to see the Blues leapfrog their hosts.

Elsewhere, Man City U21s were beaten 3-1 by Bolton thanks to a pair of second-half Chris O'Grady goals, Stevenage beat Fulham U21s on penalties after a 1-1 draw, and Leicester U21s won 2-1 at Grimsby.