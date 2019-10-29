Frank Lampard warns Man Utd: 'I won't take game lightly'

Frank Lampard's side host Manchester United on Wednesday

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has warned Manchester United ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup meeting: "I won't take this game lightly."

United handed Lampard a cruel lesson on his competitive debut as Chelsea manager - thrashing the Blues 4-0 on the Premier League opening day - but the sides have endured contrasting fortunes in the top-flight since.

Chelsea are seven points and three spots above United after 10 games in fourth and have now won seven games in a row across all competitions.

Although Lampard hinted he may make changes for the fourth-round tie, he insisted his team will fight for every trophy in his first year at the helm.

"I won't take this game lightly even if I make changes," Lampard said.

"If players do step out of the line up with a view to the coming weeks, it's about the big picture. I understand how players are but those who start will give everything.

"[The 4-0 defeat to United] feels a million miles away but I'm not disregarding it. They hurt us four times in a game we played particularly well in."

When asked if the Carabao Cup was an ideal trophy to target, Lampard said: "We'll target them all. It comes earliest in the year and potentially in the quarter-finals early.

"It would [be a big achievement]. A day at Wembley should never be taken lightly. But not just for the young boys - we'll give it our all."

It is not just in the Premier League and Carabao Cup where Chelsea have impressed this season; the Blues are top of their Champions League group after back-to-back wins over Lille and Ajax.

Michy Batshuayi netted the winner against Ajax in Amsterdam

The 1-0 win over the Dutch side - semi-finalists last season - was secured in the 86th minute by substitute Michy Batshuayi and Lampard is looking for another "game changer" in the Carabao Cup against United.

"When it happens against in Ajax, that's the great message for players," he added.

"To keep their spirits up so they can come in and be a game-changer is big. We need a big squad if we are to be successful."

