Frank Lampard will not speak to Callum Hudson-Odoi over Burnley diving booking

Callum Hudson-Odoi was booked for diving in Chelsea's win at Burnley

Frank Lampard sees no need to speak to Callum Hudson-Odoi after he was shown a yellow card for diving during Chelsea's 4-2 win at Burnley on Saturday.

Hudson-Odoi was initially awarded a spot-kick after he went down in the penalty area at Turf Moor, before being booked for simulation after the decision was subsequently overturned by VAR.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was extremely critical of the incident post-match, claiming it was worse because it involved a young player and expressed concern about the future of the game.

But speaking ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup fourth round game with Manchester United on Wednesday - live on Sky Sports - Lampard was adamant the 18-year-old did not dive.

"Nothing, I've said nothing. I didn't feel the need to," Lampard said when asked what he had said to Hudson-Odoi about the incident.

"I asked him on the day of the game, straight afterwards, after my press, and he said he got a touch. Clearly when you see it back from behind he gets a hand on his back. I know it's light.

"I'm not saying it's a definite penalty but it's not [a dive]. I'm not sure if Sean had maybe watched it back and all the angles when he spoke because it wasn't a dive as such.

"If that becomes a dive you will start analysing every bit of contact. Was that enough to put [Burnley striker] Ashley Barnes on the floor or not? Was that enough for Callum to go down or not?

"That is the game, those are the grey areas. It was nowhere near a clear-cut issue."

Referee Michael Oliver changed his spot-kick decision following advice from the video assistant referee at Stockley Park.

On-field officials have so far been reluctant to use pitch-side monitors to review incidents for themselves, opting to rely solely on the judgements of their colleagues.

Asked if wants referees to watch replays of contentious incidents, Lampard replied: "Yes.

"It's part of VAR and I assumed when it came in to the Premier League that would be the case. I think we're at the point now where, from my point of view, they have to.

"It's difficult. I'm not one to bang the drum, it's not easy. Even with VAR there is an element of a human involved because they are the ones checking it and it's slightly opinionated.

"I think at the weekend we saw it flip slightly the other way from what it had been already with some decisions being changed.

"Hopefully we find the right middle ground as soon as possible and I think seeing a monitor on the side of the pitch is a way forward."