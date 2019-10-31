Premier League referees in VAR talks on Thursday

26 decisions have been overturned by VAR so far this season in the Premier League

Premier League referees will review the latest round of games to feature Video Assistant Referees (VARs) at a meeting on Thursday.

VAR has been used in all 100 Premier League games this season and officials received criticism following last weekend's matches, which featured the highest number of overturned decisions so far.

Last weekend, Arsenal had what would have been a winning goal by Sokratis Papastathopoulos ruled out by the VAR for a foul in the build-up against Crystal Palace.

0:59 VAR has now been used in 100 Premier League games. But how many incidents have been checked and how many decisions have been overturned?

Earlier in the 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium, Palace were correctly awarded a penalty after Calum Chambers felled Wilfried Zaha in the penalty area.

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul also saved two controversial VAR-awarded penalties in their defeat at Carrow Road against Manchester United.

Neal Maupay made it 2-2 from the penalty spot following a VAR review which adjudged Michael Keane to have fouled Aaron Connolly in their eventual 3-2 win against Everton at the Amex Stadium.

VAR also overturned a penalty decision awarded to Chelsea when Callum Hudson-Odoi fell in the penalty area during their 4-2 win over Burnley.

Meanwhile, at the Etihad, Manchester City's second goal against Aston Villa was eventually awarded to David Silva, after a delay for a VAR decision that ruled it was Kevin de Bruyne's goal.

It is understood Thursday's meeting is routine and part of bi-monthly talks involving English football's top officials.

Twenty-six decisions have been overturned, on the advice of VARs, since the system was introduced and more than 600 incidents have been checked by officials at Stockley Park.

It is understood referees haven't received specific advice to lower the 'high bar' for intervention, with VAR constantly assessed and under review by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

Premier League clubs are expected to discuss VARs at their next summit in central London, on November 14.