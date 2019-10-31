Rangers captain James Tavernier says trophies are 'vital' ahead of Scottish League Cup semi-final

0:43 Rangers captain James Tavernier says the club's fans expect the players to deliver trophies Rangers captain James Tavernier says the club's fans expect the players to deliver trophies

Rangers captain James Tavernier says it's "vital" for the club to meet their fans' expectations by ending an eight-year wait for a major trophy.

Having worked their way back through the Scottish football pyramid after entering liquidation in 2012, Rangers now appear ready to challenge Glasgow rivals Celtic's domination.

After finishing second last season in Steven Gerrard's first campaign in charge at Ibrox, Rangers have made a strong start this time around to be level on points with the champions after 11 games, and play Hearts on Sunday in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup.

"I think it's always vital for Rangers to always win a trophy," Tavernier said. "All the lads signed to this club to win trophies.

"We've not won a trophy for a long time, so the fans are urging for a trophy and the boys are. We're all hungry to succeed, so we're obviously going to put everything into Sunday.

"This is the best squad that I've had and played with since I've been here, so I only believe that we are doing better and even in the league we're doing better, so we just want to book ourselves into the final this weekend then we'll see."

Tavernier also revealed Gerrard's backing amid recent criticism from the club's supporters had lifted a weight from his shoulders.

The 28-year-old right-back had come in for some stick for recent performances and it heightened when he missed another penalty in the 2-1 Ladbrokes Premiership win over Motherwell at Ibrox on Sunday, his third from five attempts this season.

Gerrard called for the Rangers supporters to get behind their skipper which they did with gusto in the 4-0 win over Ross County in Dingwall on Wednesday night.

Tavernier was coy about whether or not he would still be on penalty duties for Sunday's match at Hampden Park, but left no doubt over how important Gerrard's support has been.

"We will have to see if one comes in the next game," Tavernier said. "But yes, I am definitely confident to take another penalty."

"I had a quiet chat with the gaffer. He has my back and so do the staff and all the players are right behind me. It takes a bit of a weight off your shoulders.

"You know you have the full backing of the staff, you don't have to worry too much. You can just go out there and express yourself.

"It is a great showing by the fans last night singing my name so it was good. It's part of the game, you will have ups and downs.

