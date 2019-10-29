Rangers captain James Tavernier can cope with criticism, says Gary McAllister

0:40 James Tavernier can cope with criticism, says Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister James Tavernier can cope with criticism, says Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister says James Tavernier should use criticism as an "incentive" to win over fans.

Manager Steven Gerrard urged supporters to lay off Tavernier after the captain missed his third penalty of the season during Sunday's 2-1 win over Motherwell.

The right-back also came under fire earlier this month after his error led to a stoppage-time defeat against Young Boys in the Europa League.

"He has come in for wee bits of criticism but he can cope," McAllister said ahead of Wednesday's Scottish Premiership trip to Ross County.

"I've had similar circumstances but you can use that criticism as a wee bit of incentive to show people.

Tavernier's penalty miss on Sunday was his third from five attempts this season

"He is working extremely hard but if you can show your team-mates and fans that you are grafting for the jersey, you will soon win them back.

"From the minute we arrived here he has been particularly outstanding - very robust, he has hardly missed a training session and been available for nearly every game.

"That's something you have got to be able to produce when you wear the armband; to be someone who is reliable.

When asked how to deal with the criticism, McAllister added: "Backing yourself, always trusting your own ability, and knowing you have good team-mates behind you as well.

1:16 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Motherwell Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Motherwell

"As a management staff we fully trust the guy. He has our backing and I'm sure the fans will get behind him.

"He is a player who is very pivotal and influential in our tactics and discipline. He is a top player."

Gerrard admitted on Sunday he would consider his penalty taker after the 27-year-old hit the post against Motherwell to make it three misses from five this season. He netted 14 from 16 attempts last term.

McAllister said: "I will not be telling Ross County who is taking our penalties, I'm afraid. The situation has been spoken about obviously, but I am not giving anything away. Time will tell."