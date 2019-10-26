Scottish Premiership round-up: St Johnstone off the mark

St Johnstone’s David Wotherspoon scored twice

St Johnstone battled to a 3-2 Ladbrokes Premiership victory over Hamilton on Saturday to register their first win of the season.

The hosts trailed 1-0 before moving into a 2-1 lead, but it was left to Callum Hendry to net the winner two minutes from time after Steven Davies had equalised from the spot for Hamilton.

Substitute Hendry had been on the park for just three minutes when he pounced to crash home his side's decisive third in a topsy-turvy contest.

Midfielder David Wotherspoon celebrated his 250th appearance with a brace after Accies attacker Mikel Miller had snatched a first-half lead.

The result sees Saints climb to within a point of Hearts, St Mirren and Hibernian, while Hamilton sit eighth - a point ahead of that trio.

Kilmarnock climbed to third after Gary Dicker's header earned them a 1-0 win over St Mirren.

Angelo Alessio's men were far from their best at a chilly Rugby Park but were saved for the second successive week by their captain.

Kilmarnock's Gary Dicker (R) celebrates his goal against St Mirren with team-mates

The Ayrshire side move ahead of both Motherwell and Aberdeen, who have Sunday fixtures against Rangers and Celtic respectively.

St Mirren, who spurned a number of good chances, drop to 10th after their fifth successive away defeat.

Hibs threw away a two-goal lead as Ross County battled back to snatch a 2-2 draw at Easter Road.

The hosts appeared to be on easy street after goals from Daryl Horgan and Scott Allan gave them a deserved advantage, having also struck the woodwork through Melker Hallberg and Flo Kamberi.

Daryl Horgan celebrates after putting Hibs 1-0 up

However, the Hibees' fragility has now become a running theme and they collapsed during a dismal final 15 minutes, with County substitutes Brian Graham and Joe Chalmers rescuing a dramatic point.

Hearts failed to win for a fourth league game in a row as 10-man Livingston held on for a goalless draw despite having Aymen Souda sent off early in the second half.

Souda was penalised after attempting an acrobatic overhead kick which appeared to catch Christophe Berra, prompting the referee to rush over and flash a red card for dangerous play.