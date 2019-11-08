Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic and Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley win Sky Bet Championship October awards

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham is the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for October

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for October.

A hungry, aggressive striker in supreme form. Six goals in five games for Fulham (and another two for Serbia) included a poacher's hat-trick against Luton and the cheekiest of finishes to rescue a London derby point against Charlton.

Mitrovic said: "It's always nice when you win personal awards. It means that I did something right, that the team did something right as well, so it's a nice feeling."

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for October.

Any doubts that he could gain the respect of highly paid Championship players and instil his methods were swept away as Huddersfield gained 11 points from five unbeaten games, re-connected with their fans and moved out of the bottom three.

Danny Cowley takes the Championship Manager of the Month award after Huddersfield won three and drew two of their five October games

Cowley said: "I'm happy to accept this award on behalf of every member of staff and every player at Huddersfield Town, because our form over October is down to an incredible team effort.

"When Nicky and I arrived at the club, we found a superb set of skilled, dedicated people who have a deep care for Huddersfield Town and this run of form is down to their hard work and dedication.

"Equally, the players deserve so much credit too. Their attitude and application has been good and we've enjoyed their full commitment. We're all humble enough to know that we are still a work in progress and there is a lot more work to do, but we're looking forward to the hard work in front of us."

Sky Bet League One

Manager: Darren Ferguson, Peterborough United

Darren Ferguson (C) with his Peterborough coaching staff

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has been named the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for October.

His side continued their free-scoring ways with 13 goals in five games, but it was Ferguson's ability to marry that with improved defensive solidity that was crucial to remaining unbeaten in the month.

Ferguson said: "We had a really good month, going through it unbeaten and obviously we scored a lot of goals.

"I have read about the Manager of the Month curse and we haven't started November particularly well, but we know that there is plenty of improvement within the group.

"We are currently third and obviously during the month we went top, but it is a long season. I look at the points total rather than the position at this stage and after the last couple of games we are behind the eight ball when it comes to points per game that we wanted."

Player: Ian Henderson, Rochdale

Rochdale striker Ian Henderson has been named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for October.

Having recently scored his 100th EFL goal for Dale, Henderson has made a quick start on his second century. His five in three starts included close-range finishes, a header and an impudent lob for his second goal against Accrington.

Henderson said: "It is an honour and privilege to receive this recognition and award. Undoubtedly this has come about from the support, hard work and performances from the team at Rochdale.

"Special thanks have to go to the players, Brian Barry-Murphy, the coaching staff and the fans. It is greatly appreciated."

Sky Bet League Two

Manager: Graham Alexander, Salford City

Salford City manager Graham Alexander has been named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for October.

The adjustment to life as a Sky Bet EFL club has been gradual for Salford. Through it all, Alexander has maintained a consistency of approach that began to reap proper rewards in October with 10 points gained from five games.

Alexander said: "It's a great credit to everyone involved at Salford City. The award is off the back of results for the first team, and the players and staff involved in that are the ones that deserve the award. The team have performed excellently well over the last month."

Player: Eoin Doyle, Swindon Town

Swindon Town striker Eoin Doyle has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for October.

It made no difference to Doyle that he was unable to play against parent club Bradford. The four appearances he did make brought six goals, including a hat-trick at Crawley. The Irishman showcased all his talents - tight control, deft finishes, clever movement and calmness.

Doyle said: "It feels great. It's been an enjoyable season so far. It feels good to play in a team with a lot of flair, a lot of talent. It's pretty beneficial to me.

"I don't think it's me, to be honest with you. None of my goals have been spectacular, I think most of them have been inside the box! It's just the talent that's in the team around me. It's a very good forward, attacking team and great for any striker."