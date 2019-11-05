VAR: IFAB to block any attempt for managers to challenge refereeing decisions during game

Football lawmakers will block any attempt for managers to challenge refereeing decisions during a game, following the controversial introduction of Video Assistant Referees (VARs) to the Premier League.

The Telegraph reports clubs will discuss whether managers should be allowed to appeal a refereeing decision during a game after VAR's introduction.

But the International Football Association Board (IFAB) has confirmed to Sky Sports News it is against the laws of football and will not be allowed.

Dele Alli looks at referee Christopher Kavanagh as VAR confuses matters following the midfielder's goal

Lukas Brud, IFAB secretary, said: "Where the protocol is applied properly, there is no need for managers to challenge referees as VARs see more due to their access to every camera feed.

"It cannot be a solution to allow managers to challenge refereeing decision during a match. Challenges could be misused tactically and it is not the solution. It would interrupt the game and could put additional pressure on referees. It will not happen."

Premier League clubs will discuss VAR at a routine meeting on November 14.

Riley, general manager of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body responsible for the country's leading referees, will meet with the top-flight's northern-based managers on Thursday after sharing views with southern bosses last week.

The meetings had been planned months ago but following the latest VAR controversies, managers on Thursday will discuss whether match officials should be allowed to consult pitch-side monitors.

Should the majority of top-flight managers and clubs agree on the issue, the PGMOL will consider introducing them, but no formal vote will be made at this stage.